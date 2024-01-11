Save $775 on Juiced’s CrossCurrent X e-bike with 80+ mile range for $1,424 (Reg. $2,199)

Juiced Bikes has launched a New Year’s sale on its CrossCurrent X Commuter e-bike for $1,424 shipped, after using the promo code RESOLUTION at checkout for an extra $75 off. Down from its usual $2,199 price tag, most of the 2023 sales saw this model drop to $1,599, with some falling to $1,499 and one going $100 further. Today’s deal comes in as a 35% markdown off the going rate, giving you $775 in savings and landing as the second-lowest price we have tracked – only $25 above the all-time low from September. It comes in Black, Red, and the currently sold-out silver colors. It’s sibling model, the CrossCurrent X Step-Through is down to $1,499 as well, and will also benefit from the above promo code for the same $1,424 price. At the moment this model’s teal color is sold out, with Black as the only one in stock, however, it has both white and yellow colors available for pre-order and coming within the month. You can learn more about the CrossCurrent X by heading below the fold or checking out our coverage over at Electrek.

This commuter e-bike comes equipped with a 750W rear-gear hub motor and 52V 19.2Ah battery that can reach top speeds of 28 MPH while traveling up to 80+ miles on a single charge. It features a unique combination cadence and torque pedal assist, that measures your pedal force 1,000 times a second to apply proportional power to your own effort while simultaneously receiving over 100 signals per crank revolution to eliminate any lag that one might feel with a traditional 12-magnet cadence sensor alone. Your new e-bike will also arrive with a full accessory detail: thumb throttle, LCD display, hydraulic disc brakes, rear storage rack, tire fenders, ergonomic handle grips, a 1050 lumen headlight, 9-speed transmission, and even puncture-resistant tires.

No need to worry about shipping costs either, as Juiced Bikes is currently offering free shipping on all e-bike purchases for the time being. You can also check out our coverage of the clearance sale still going on for the HyperScrambler 2 Dual Battery e-bike that is seeing a $1,000 discount. This moped-style e-bike comes equipped with a 1,000W retroblade motor and two 52V batteries that reaches a top speed of 30 MPH while traveling up to 100+ miles on a single charge.

CrossCurrent X Commuter e-bike features:

The absolute pinnacle of e-bike commuting, the CrossCurrent X is a carefully refined micro-mobility masterpiece engineered to provide distance, speed, comfort, and safety. Called ‘A True Car Replacement’ by Forbes, the mighty CrossCurrent X e-bike commuter just got an upgrade to our NEW G2 battery (SGS Certified to UL 2271) pack! With over 995 watt-hours of power and an 80+ mile riding range, the CrossCurrent X comes fully loaded and ready to tackle your commute!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!