Leave slow speeds in 2023 with Google’s Nest WiFi Pro Wi-Fi 6E router at $120 (Save $80)

Amazon is now offering the single node Google Nest WiFi Pro system for $119.99 shipped. This is a new all-time low at $80 off the usual $200 price tag and undercutting our previous New Year’s offer by an extra $120. It’s only the second time we’ve seen it under the $150 range, and now is at even more of a close-out price. Having slow Wi-Fi speeds is such a 2023 issue, and now the perfect deal has arrived to upgrade your network for less. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect from the package and then head below for more.

Google’s latest in-house Wi-Fi router arrives centered around entirely new builds that pack in the latest Wi-Fi 6E networking tech. There’s 2,200-square feet of coverage for each of the routers with up to 5.4Gb/s speeds over the tri-band connection, as well as extra Ethernet ports to handle wired devices. And while the savings aren’t quite as good as the single node package, you’ll be able to choose between the two different bundles depending on how much coverage you need, too.

If you’re in the market for something more capable than an off the shelf Google mesh system, Ubiquiti just recently launched its new UniFi Express. Don’t let this new release and its $149 price tag fool you, it’s a full AiO mesh Wi-Fi 6 router that also connects with the broader UniFi stack for expanding down the road.

Google Nest WiFi Pro features:

Google Nest Wifi Pro gives you super fast, reliable WiFi 6E coverage for your entire home.[1] One WiFi router provides up to 2200 square feet of fast, reliable WiFi[2], and you can customize your setup to create a mesh WiFi system for the coverage you need. It automatically adjusts your WiFi network’s performance to keep things running smoothly. It’s so smart it can monitor and diagnose common issues on its own. And it has privacy and security features to help keep you and your family safe.

