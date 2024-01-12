Nike’s New Year Kickoff Sale offers an extra 25% off Air Force, Dri-FIT, more

Ali Smith -
FashionNike
25% off up to 50% off

Nike’s New Year Kickoff Sale offers an extra 25% off select styles with code LETSGO at checkout. Nike Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Blazer Mid’ 77 Sneakers that are currently marked down to $59 and originally sold for $110. These sneakers are great for everyday and have a cushioned insole to promote comfort. They also have great ankle support and a rigid outsole that helps to give you traction. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Nike customers. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Nike

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Score a pair of Blink Outdoor wireless smart cams for j...
Save 50% on ALLPOWERS’ R3500 3,168Wh 15-port portable...
REI New Year Sale up to 40% off Patagonia, The North Fa...
Vans takes an extra 40% off best-selling shoes and appa...
Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab A9+ begins shipping with...
Today’s best iOS app deals: MEGA MAN X, Hell Raid...
Today’s best game deals: Mega Man 11 $10, Celeste...
Yale’s new HomeKit Assure Lock 2 Touch with finge...
Load more...
Show More Comments