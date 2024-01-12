Nike’s New Year Kickoff Sale offers an extra 25% off Air Force, Dri-FIT, more

Nike’s New Year Kickoff Sale offers an extra 25% off select styles with code LETSGO at checkout. Nike Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Blazer Mid’ 77 Sneakers that are currently marked down to $59 and originally sold for $110. These sneakers are great for everyday and have a cushioned insole to promote comfort. They also have great ankle support and a rigid outsole that helps to give you traction. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Nike customers. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Air Force 1 ’07 LV8 Sneakers $86 (Orig. $135)
- Blazer Mid ’77 Sneakers $59 (Orig. $110)
- Full Force Low Sneakers $54 (Orig. $95)
- Pegasus Turbo Road Running Shoes $68 (Orig. $150)
- Solo Swoosh Sweatpants $57 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Blazer Low ’77 Jumbo Sneakers $75 (Orig. $100)
- Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 Shoes $85 (Orig. $150)
- One High Rise Leggings $45 (Orig. $60)
- Therma-Fit Running Vest $53 (Orig. $115)
- Dri-FIT One High-Waist Shorts $21 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…
