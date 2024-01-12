Nutribullet’s full-size blender combo covers your meal prep needs for $100 low (Reg. $140)

Amazon is offering the Nutribullet Full-Size Blender Combo for $99.95 shipped. Down from its usual $140, it saw a small amount of discounts through 2023, with the biggest among them dropping costs down to $119 during the recent holiday sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 29% markdown off the going rate, kick-starting the new year with a new all-time low. Designed to make meal prep easy and cleanup even easier thanks to its BPA-free, dishwasher safe plastic, this blender offers 1,200W of power, three precision speeds, a pulse function, and a nutrient extraction program so you can make your favorite smoothies, soups, sauces and more on the daily. The 64-ounce blender pitcher comes accompanied by 32-ounce and 24-ounce travel cups (plus to-go lids), as well as a tamper and recipe book to round out the package.

Amazon is also currently offering a 20% discount on the 11-piece Magic Bullet Blender set for $40, down from $50. A much more compact and personal 250W device, it can chop, mix, blend, whip, grind, and more regardless of you making a meal, grinding beans for your morning brew, or getting your protein shake mixed for your next workout.

And be sure to also check out the deal on the Chefman Indoor Pizza Oven. It’s designed to fit inside any kitchen at just 18.7 inches by 17 inches by 10.94 inches and can reach temperatures between 300 degrees to 800 degrees with six preset options: Neapolitan, New York, thin-crust, pan, frozen, and manual for customizable settings.

Nutribullet Full-Size Blender Combo features:

nutribullet Blender Combo will take your nutrition extraction to the next level with the versatility of both a multi-serving pitcher and a single serve cup.

Three precision speeds, a pulse function and the Extract program offer full control at the press of a button. 1200 Watts of power let you make an endless array of smoothies, soups, sauces, nut butters and beyond.

Includes: (1) 1200 Watt Motor Base, (1) 64 oz (1.9L) Blender Pitcher with Lid and Vented Lid Cap, (1) Tamper, (1) 32 oz (900ml) Cup, (1) 24 oz (700ml) Handled Cup, (2) To-Go Lids, (1) Easy-Twist Extractor Blade, and Recipe Book

The Easy-Twist Extractor Blade is made of powerful stainless steel and designed with cyclonic action. Our super-durable BPA-Free pitcher and cups are made of high-performance plastic. Unit Dimensions: 7.75 Lx 8.07 W x 16.97 H

Hassle-free cleaning – simply place pitcher and cups in the dishwasher and rinse the easy twist extractor blades with soap and water. This item includes a 1 year limited warranty.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!