prAna: Save 40-50% off select styles including pants, sweaters, jackets, more from $22

For a limited time, prAna has a sale going that saves you 40-50% off a wide range of select clothing that includes sweaters, joggers, pants, jackets, t-shirts, and more for as low as $35. The Stretch Zion AT Jacket for men is now available for $75, marked down from $150. This jacket is lightweight and breathable making it an excellent layering piece and is great for hiking, outdoor exploring, and traveling, and features UPF Sun Protection. Keep reading for more details on prAna’s latest sale.

The Ice Flow Hybrid jacket for $108 is great for anyone who doesn’t let the weather slow them down. Built to give you a combination of style, comfort, and performance, this jacket will keep you moving while looking stylish. The Wensley Crew is an itch-free waffle knit piece made from a high-performance wool blend, and is a classic layering piece that regulates your temperature and features UPF Sun Protection – get yours now for $55. The women’s Cozy Up Breeze Top has a v-notch neckline and is ideal whether you’re traveling or relaxing at home. Featuring a worn-in vintage feel, this top is now available for $35.

More pieces we love from prAna’s sale:

Women:

Men:

More on Stretch Zion AT Jacket:

Style Details

2-way center front zip with cord pull tab

Full-length draft flap with zipper garage

Zipper hand pockets

Mesh lined pockets

Embroidered vent holes at underarm gusset

Hem drawcord system

Hood and cuff elasticated binding

Stretch, UPF Sun Protection, Water Repellent

Recycled Content, bluesign®

Imported

Key Benefits

Lightweight & Breathable

Stretch

Recycled Nylon

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!