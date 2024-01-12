Vans takes an extra 40% off best-selling shoes and apparel starting from $30

Vans has launched a sale where you can save an additional 40% off sale items, including best-sellers, from as low as $30 – the sale price is reflected once the item is added to your cart. For a classic style with a retro twist, the Lowland Comfycush V Shoe is reminiscent of the 80s, featuring triple hook-and-loop-closures, a ComfyCush outsole, and a low-top profile. These shoes will elevate any fit – grab your pair here for $42. Keep reading below the fold for more details on Vans’ additional 40% off sale.

The Old Skool Vintage Leather Shoes for men is what brought the Vans side stripe to life. With durable leather uppers, a lace-up closure, and a low-top silhouette, the Old Skool Vintage Leather Shoes have just enough flare to stand out in a crowd – now available for $39. For a cozy-all-day vibe, the Authentic Sherpa Shoe for $33 will keep your feet warm and protected; the Authentic Sherpa Shoe features sherpa collars and suede uppers, ensuring maximum comfortability. The Classic Slip-on Checkerboard Shoe is now available for $30, marked down from $65. These slip-on shoes come in seven colorways and are instantly recognizable with its checkboard pattern – the shoes include a signature waffle rubber outsole and elastic side accents.

More items we love from the Vans sale:

Women:

Men:

More on Lowland ComfyCush V Shoe:

The Lowland ComfyCush V is an archival 80s Vans silhouette with a slim profile, hook-and-loop closures, and a ComfyCush outsole for modernized comfort. Originally designed for tennis in the early 80s when Vans was experimenting with athletic-focused footwear, this low-top style maintains a familiar look while adding the excitement of our heritage “Flying V” Vans logo.

