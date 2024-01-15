New USB-C AirPods Pro 2 play best with Apple Vision Pro, now down to $189 (Save $60)

Apple Vision Pro goes up for pre-order this Friday, and ahead of time you can save on one of the best ways to enhance the experience. Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2 do more than just having a USB-C case, the earbuds also feature 5GHz support for picking up lossless audio right from your new immersive headset. And ahead of launch, the new AirPods Pro 2 are down to $189 shipped at both Amazon and Best Buy. That lets you score the latest buds with all of the Vision Pro integration for $60 off the usual $249 price tag. This matches the all-time low for only the second time, too. We break down exactly what’s new with the updated pair over at 9to5Mac, too.

Even though USB-C is now found on the charging case to go alongside MagSafe support, it really is the software features that make AirPods Pro 2 the best earbuds yet from Apple. Now outfitted with Adaptive Audio that dynamically adjusts noise based on your surroundings, the AirPods Pro 2 also can automatically turn on Transparency mode when it detects your talking to someone. 

The earbuds also deliver all of the same features as the original pair, as the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with USB-C, Find My features, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop. 

We break down five of the best new features that make the USB-C AirPods worth an even closer look, too. 

AirPods Pro 2 features:

The Apple-designed H2 chip pushes advanced audio performance even further, resulting in smarter noise cancellation and more immersive sound. The low-distortion, custom-built driver delivers crisp, clear high notes and deep, rich bass in stunning definition. So every sound is more vivid than ever..Note : If the size of the earbud tips does not match the size of your ear canals or the headset is not worn properly in your ears, you may not obtain the correct sound qualities or call performance. Change the earbud tips to ones that fit more snugly in your ear.

