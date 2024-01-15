Save $90 on Apple Watch Series 9 styles with pinch detection starting from $309

Reg. $399+ From $309
Apple Watch Series 9 deals

Update: My Best Buy members can now take an extra $20 off Apple Watch Series 9 styles. Pricing starts at $309 and applies to both 41 and 45mm models.

The second-best prices to date are returning on Apple Watch Series 9. Courtesy of Amazon, the 41mm GPS wearable drops down to $329 shipped. It normally sells for $399, and is clocking in with the same $70 in savings that the rest of the sale has. The 45mm GPS model is on sale as well, dropping to $359 from its usual $429 price tag. We last saw these prices back in December. Multiple case and band style combinations are available for each size, and the savings are matched at Best Buy. Go check out our coverage from 9to5Mac on what’s new this time around, and then head below for all the info on these Apple Watch Series 9 deals.

Now centered around the new S9 chip, Apple Watch Series 9 arrives with much of the same build as previous models – just with some enhancements. It’ll still provide the same fitness tracking experience as before, but now packs a 3,000-nit screen that can turn all the way down to 1-nit. There’s newfound pinch detection for one-handed interactions with your wearable that just rolled out earlier in the week, as well as a build that is the first carbon neutral release from Apple. 

If none of the bands included with today’s deals are quite the style you’re looking for, you can also just shop all of our favorite band recommendations. Breaking down the best options out there for any style or budget, there’s an assortment of curated leather bands, metal link straps, fitness-ready solutions, and other accessories for Series 9 and Ultra 2.

Apple Watch Series 9 features:

An aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 paired with the latest Sport Loop is carbon neutral. Learn more about Apple’s commitment to the environment at apple.com/2030. Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. The S9 chip enables a superbright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen. Advanced health, safety, and activity features provide powerful insights and help when you need it. And redesigned apps in watchOS give you more information at a glance.

