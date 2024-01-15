Crocs takes up to 50% off hundreds of styles from just $3: Clogs, sandals, accessories, more

Crocs is currently offering up to 50% off deals for the entire family with pricing starting at just $3. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Bayaband Clogs that are currently marked down to $28 and originally sold for $55. These shoes are great for on the go, with a slip-on design and they’re cushioned to promote comfort. You can choose from an array of fun color options as well as they offer sizing for men or women alike. With over 6,000 positive reviews from Crocs customers, these clogs are rated 4.5/5 stars. Score additional deals by heading below, and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more sales today.

Our top picks from Crocs include:

