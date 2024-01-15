What to expect from 8 LEGO Marvel summer 2024 sets: Midi Scale Helicarrier, 10th anniversary Milano, Age of Ultra, more

Today, we can report on what to expect from the LEGO Marvel 2024 summer sets. There are eight upcoming creations based around the Super Heroes theme, complete with some unique new kits. The lineup will be bringing Midi Scale ships from the Star Wars theme over to the MCU with a LEGO Helicarrier, while also celebrating 10 years of Guardians of the Galaxy with a new Milano to go alongside some Age of Ultron love.

After just reporting on the nearly completely roster of LEGO Star Wars sets for the summer 2024 wave, 9to5Toys can now come back to give the same treatment to many of the upcoming Marvel kits. On tap for August and the rest of the year, we have eight new sets we can confirm. Here’s the full breakdown of the list before we get into the nitty gritty and explain what to expect from each model.

LEGO Marvel 2024 summer sets

76295 Midi Scale Helicarrier: $59.99 | 509 pieces

| 509 pieces 76286 Guardians of the Galaxy 10th Anniversary Milano: $169.99 | Unknown part count

76291 Age of Ultron: Final Battle: $109.99 | Unknown part count

| Unknown part count 76287 Iron Legion vs Ultron Bots Battle Pack: $14.99 | Unknown part count

| Unknown part count 76296 Potted Groot: $59.99 | Unknown part count

| Unknown part count 76290 Avengers Battle: $59.99 | Unknown part count

| Unknown part count 76288 Thor 3 Surtur Battle: $24.99 | Unknown part count

| Unknown part count 76289 4+ Iron Man Motorcycle: $10.99 | Unknown part count

76295 Midi Scale Helicarrier: $59.99 | 509 pieces

One of the big subthemes from the world of LEGO Star Wars has been miniaturizing ships into a new Midi Scale series. It seems that it isn’t only star fighters and frigates from a galaxy far, far away that are getting that treatment, as the LEGO Marvel theme looks to apply the same touches to the Helicarrier. Coming out this August, the upcoming LEGO set number 76295 will assemble a far smaller version of the S.H.I.E.L.D vehicles than we’ve seen in the past.

The model leans into being a display set on a tighter $59.99 price tag and includes 509 pieces. There aren’t any minifigures in the box and the design is going to be very similar to what we’ve seen from the Star Wars collection – meaning a black display base.

76286 Guardians of the Galaxy 10th Anniversary Milano: $169.99 | Unknown part count

The LEGO Group is also looking to get sentimental about the 10-year anniversary of one of the more beloved trilogies in the MCU. I honestly can’t believe how fast time has flown that we’re already at such a milestone with Guardians of the Galaxy, but here we are! To celebrate, LEGO set number 76286 is going to stack up to a massive recreation of the Milano.

This is going to be a mini figure-scale vehicle in much the same vein as the Benatar that the LEGO Group came out with a couple of years back. We can expect that it will include the full Guardians cast, but there’s nothing we can confirm just yet. Ronan was just included in Rocket’s Warbird from the January wave, and so it would only make sense that the company would look to include both of those characters on top of Star-Lord, Drax, and Gamora.

If this is anywhere close to the Benatar, then this is easily going to be one of the best sets of the year – at least from the LEGO Marvel 2024 collection. We previously loved just how much detail was packed into the $170 price point of the orange-clad Guardians ship, and giving the same approach to the original ship from the original film seems like surefire way to have another all-time great set on our hands.

76296 Potted Groot: $59.99

Every year, we’ve seen a new buildable Groot come out in the LEGO Marvels summer lineup – and 2024 won’t be different. This year, it’s going to be a potted version of Groot from the end of Guardians of the Galaxy. This set is also going to be also celebrating the film’s 10-year anniversary, and effectively just gives builders a scaled up version of the BrickHeadz figure coming out. It’s going to be in the same scale as the previous releases – like the original buildable Groot and its newer Venonized counterpart – which tracks for the $59.99 price tag.

76291 Age of Ultron: Final Battle: $109.99 | Unknown part count

The LEGO Group also doesn’t need such a concrete milestone to get all retrospective about the past, as it also plans to give Age of Ultron some love with not just one, but two sets come the release of the Marvel Summer 2024 sets. The very fittingly-named Age of Ultron: Final Battle kit will debut as LEGO set number 76291 and looks to give the end of the film the same treatment as other recent MCU sets.

We saw a number of these more display-oriented models from the Marvel lineup last year. There was both a Spider-Man and Endgame set with the Final battle moniker, complete with black display bases and an emphasis on display rather just exclusively being a playset.

It should include the main cast of the Avengers, as well as Ultron and one or two of his drones. Expect to see Iron Man, Captain America, the newer Hulk BigFig, and a few other characters make the cut on this $109.99 price tag.

76287 Iron Legion vs Ultron Bots Battle Pack: $14.99 | Unknown part count

A great companion to the Final Battle set, there is also going to be a battle pack to help fill out the Age of Ultron action. The Iron Legion vs Ultron Bots kit will include a pair of figures from each side, giving you enough cannon fodder for the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to fight off. We’re not sure what the side build will be for the figures, but past sets like 2015’s Iron Man vs. Ultron (76029) took some artistic liberties with a similar concept that we likely won’t see again.

I’m personally very excited about this set, as it will give me a chance to load up on Ultron Bots for my Avengers Tower display. I already have a few from back when the first sets based around the movie came out in 2015, and being able to grab a few more will help really add to my display. Especially given that this is going to be a $14.99 set. Star Wars fans look away, because $15 battle packs still exist, just not for anything from a galaxy far, far away.

76290 Avengers Battle: $59.99 | Unknown part count

The summer 2024 lineup of sets will also see the LEGO Group look to reuse some Marvel characters from one of last year’s biggest sets. The upcoming Avengers Battle (76290) will assemble the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in a $59.99 set

This should be a way for LEGO Marvel fans to get many of the figures included in last year’s Avengers Tower without having to spend $500.

76288 Surtur Battle: $24.99

Last up for the LEGO Marvel 2024 summer sets, we’re getting some Thor 3 love. It’s a truly random kit in a lineup of builds that otherwise make sense, with this model giving us a model from he beginning of the film. The fire demon, lord of Muspelheim, and bringer of Ragnarök, Surtur, will finally be getting a LEGO version as the set looks to assemble a standoff between him and Thor. This kit should only include one minifigure – Thor – alongside a brick-built version of the demon.

