ChargePoint Home Flex level 2 EV charger fills 37 miles for every hour at new all-time low of $397

Amazon is offering the ChargePoint Home Flex Level 2 EV charger for $396.74 shipped. Down from $492, with a regular price tag of $594, this $95 discount – $197 from its MSRP – is the first price cut we’ve seen to kick off the new year. It saw plenty of small discounts trickle in over the second half of 2023, with a few falling to major lows. Today’s deal comes in as a 33% markdown of the going MSRP, beating out our previous mention by $95 and marking a new all-time low.

Wall outlets just don’t always cut it, and this 240V Level 2 EV home charger offers you a charge up to nine times faster than standard outlets, delivering a flexible 16A to 50A of power and up to 37 miles or range per hour of charge. It can easily be installed indoors or outdoors by an electrician, with options for both plug-in or hardwired installations available. Designed to charge any EV you’ll find in North America, it has been tested on leading models like the Chevrolet Bolt EV, Volvo Recharge, Tesla, Polestar, Hyundai Kona and Ioniq, Kira NIRO, Nissan LEAF, Toyota Prius Prime, BMW i3, Honda Clarity, Chrysler Pacifica, Jaguar I-PACE, and more. You can also set convenient charging schedules through the ChargePoint app, along with Alexa, being sure to take advantage of off-peak hours.

Amazon is also currently offering the VOLTORB Level 2 EV Charger with a NEMA 14-50 plug for $132, down from $300. It can charge your car 6x faster than a normal wall outlet, averaging 32 miles of driving range per hour of charge and its 20-foot cable has a rated voltage of 230V AC and a rated current of 32A max. It features a 2.8-inch screen that displays charging data in time, with the working temperature of the charger available for monitoring at any point in its use.

And if you’re looking for a more permanent charger for your home, check out our recent coverage of the Schumacher Level 2 EV Wall Charger that employs 240V level 2 charging with up to 50A of power (when hardwired), giving you a charging speed that is nine times faster than a standard wall outlet. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to keep informed on the deals on other EV charger brands, as well as power stations, e-bikes, electric tools, water heaters, and so much more.

ChargePoint Home Flex Level 2 240V EV Charger Features:

Charge Your EV Faster: Level 2 electric vehicle charging station compatible with any EV charges up to 9Xs faster than a standard wall outlet

Universal EV Charger: Tested on leading EV models: Chevrolet Bolt EV, Volvo Recharge, Polestar, Hyundai Kona and Ioniq, Kira NIRO, Nissan LEAF, Tesla, Toyota Prius Prime, BMW i3, Honda Clarity, Chrysler Pacifica, Jaguar I-PACE, and more

Smartphone and Wi-Fi Enabled: Set a convenient charging schedule with the ChargePoint app, compatible with Alexa devices

Up to 50 Amps: Energy Star rated electric car charging station features flexible amperage settings from 16 to 50 amps

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!