Clear away winter grime with Greenworks’ 1900 PSI electric pressure washer for $100 (Reg. $220)

Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 1900 PSI 1.2 GPM Electric Pressure Washer Combo Kit for $99.99 shipped. Down from a $220 price tag, you won’t find this particular model without the wheeled frame elsewhere, with Greenworks’ website only listing its updated model with the wheeled frame and some missing features for a regular $200 MSRP. Today’s deal comes in as a 55% markdown off its going rate and landing as a new all-time low. This pressure washer comes in a more portable form than its counterparts, providing 1,900 PSI with a 1.2 GPM flow rate and coming with several attachments for more versatile options to clean off the winter grime around your home or space. You’ll also receive 20 feet of non-marring, high-pressure hose, a surface cleaner attachment, and four varying nozzle sizes that conveniently hide away inside the washer’s onboard storage compartment. Like most Greenworks pressure washers, it also features a Total Stop System, which automatically shuts off the pump when the trigger is not engaged, saving you energy, money, and extending your pump’s life.

To help clear away the winter snow, Best Buy is also offering the Greenworks 80V 22-inch Cordless Electric Snow Blower with a 4Ah Battery for $500, down from $800. It is able to quickly clear a 22-inch path with a clearing depth of up to 10 inches. It features a 180-degree rotating chute that is able to discharge snow up to 20 feet, with an auger-assist system for heavier snow and ice that hasn’t been too tightly packed down. It also offers LED lights to provide better visibility, as well as 6-inch wheels for maneuverability, and it can be easily stored or transported thanks to its foldable design.

And if you’re in an environment that’s not receiving snow, or your preparing to jump back into outdoor work once spring rolls around, you’ll have everything you need to tackle yard duties with the Greenworks 40V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower, Leaf Blower/Vacuum, String Trimmer, Hedge Trimmer, and Chainsaw Combo Kit that also comes with 5.0Ah and 2.0Ah batteries and dual chargers, currently discounted from $1,100 to $740.

Greenworks 1900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer features:

With up to 1,900 PSI at 1.2 GPM, the Greenworks GPW1900 pressure washer is perfect for light- to medium-duty clean-up of windows, vehicles, grills, patio furniture and decking. With a powerful 13-amp universal motor, axial cam pump, and hassle-free, push-button starts, you’ll get to work fast, with no priming, no choke, and no pull cord. Just plug the 35-foot power cord. This quiet-running, lightweight, compact, easy-to-store when not in use. With a 20-foot, non-marring, high-pressure hose, and on-board accessory storage with 25-degree and 40-degree nozzles, soap nozzle and bonus turbo nozzle, 11” surface cleaner, it’s versatile, portable, and powerful.

