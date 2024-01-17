Moment launches new Galaxy S24 Ultra case with MagSafe and external lens support

Moment today is joining all of the other case brands launching new accessories for the Galaxy S24 series. Moment is focusing on the higher-end side of Samsung’s new smartphones with just a single case for the new Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Moment is bringing its signature case over to Samsung’s latest. The company makes one of our personal favorite photography-oriented cases on the market for iPhone, and now that same approach is being brought over to the newest Android smartphone on the block. The new Moment Galaxy S24 Ultra case brings with it a whole host of features on top of just protecting your smartphone that let you get the full potential out of your shiny new handset’s improved cameras and AI features.

Easily one of the biggest selling points is compatibility with Moment’s lineup of new T-Series lenses. These external lens can be clipped onto your device to amplify the already-great sensors built into your handset with everything from macro to telephoto capabilities. We fully break down what’s new with the updated T-Series lens collection, which is now beginning to ship, to go alongside the new cases.

Alongside T-Series lens support, the new Moment Galaxy S24 Ultra case also features MagSafe support. There’s a (M)Force magnet array on the insider, that on top of being slimmer than previous releases, is also getting the same 15% strength bump we saw with the iPhone 15 models last fall. It’ll of course mean you can use your handset with MagSafe chargers, which is nice since the company isn’t officially supporting Qi2 for the newest batch of handsets. But more important than charging is support for all of the Moment magnetic mounts that help take your photo and video game up a notch.

You can buy the new Moment case for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra right now direct from the official Moment online storefront. It arrives with a $49.99 MSRP, although at launch you can take 30% off. That drops the new release down to $34.99 when you pre-order, with orders expected to begin shipping in February.

You can also shop all of the compatible accessories for the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in one handy landing page from Moment. It breaks down the lenses and mounts that you’ll be able to use with the new smartphone.

