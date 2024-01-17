Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke are perfect Galaxy S24 companions from $330 (Save $90+)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSamsung
Reg. $420+ From $330
a close up of a watch

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke Edition 47mm Smartwatch for $479.99 shipped. This normally fetches $700 complete with the stainless steel link band, and is now $120 off. It’s the best we’ve seen since back on Black Friday and comes within $30 of that all-time low price that has been set just twice before. The 43mm version of Bespoke Edition smartwatch clocks in at $329.99 on sale, and drops down by $90 with a Silver D-Buckle band. It normally sells for $420 and comes within $10 of the all-time low. Get a full look at the features down below.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 6 revives a different class of premium wearable from the brand that steps up to deliver a stainless steel build. There’s of course a robust list of fitness monitoring capabilities onboard, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and a new BIA sensor for even more in depth stats – all of which is powered by Wear OS 4. Get a better idea of what to expect in our announcement coverage that takes a hands-on look. 

Elsewhere in the Samsung ecosystem this week, we’re tracking a few notable discounts. Tablets are all the rage this week as not one, but two different series of releases are at the best prices yet. Plus, Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldables are on sale for the first time since Black Friday, with as much as $175 in savings applying to the company’s most recent take on a smart flip phone. The deals start at $875.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke features:

With Galaxy Watch6 Bespoke Edition, choose your custom style with unique watch faces, stylish bands, and high-end stainless steel materials. Manage your overall sleep quality with an advanced sleep tracker that detects and analyzes sleep stages while you rest; Plus, Advanced Sleep Coaching helps you develop better sleep habits by analyzing your sleep patterns

