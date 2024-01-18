DJI’s Mini 2 SE quadcopter folds to fit in the palm of your hand at $299 (All-time low)

Amazon is now marking down the new DJI Mini 2 SE for only the third time. This beginner drone is perfect for those just earning their wings or anyone looking to nab one of those sought-after under 249-gram quadcopters. Now it’s more affordable than ever at $299 shipped. This is $40 off the usual $339 price tag and marking a return of the all-time low for the first time since back over the holiday shopping season. The new DJI Mini 2 SE just launched last spring as a second-generation version of its entry-level quadcopter, complete with the company’s signature folding design and everything else you can read about below.

While it may be on the mini side, the DJI Mini 2 SE is still packed with some mighty features like a 1/2.3-inch CMOS camera that can record 2.7K videos and capture 12 MP stills. The sensor rests on a 3-axis gimbal for stable footage, too. DJI also bakes in many of the standard flight control features, like one-tap takeoff, stable hovering, and return to home. All of that makes this a notable drone for starting out as a pilot, especially with the savings attached and the fact that its under 249-gram weight means there’s no need to worry about registering the drone.

DJI also just revealed its new Mic 2 system, and that means that the company’s original lavalier Mic kits are now on sale. Including both single and dual wireless microphone packages, you can score the best prices to date on the company’s audio recording system that works with iPhone, Android, and even your camera starting at $159.

DJI Mini 2 SE features:

The drone is lightweight and compact, weighing less than 249 grams. It’s perfect for taking on hikes, road trips, and other adventures, allowing you to capture stunning aerial moments from above wherever you go. With simplified operations, the drone is easy to learn and master quickly, making it ideal for beginners. It has a Return to Home function for added safety, ensuring a worry-free flying experience.

