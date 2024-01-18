M2 Mac mini is Apple’s latest and most compact macOS desktop at $499 (Save $100)

Amazon is now offering the latest M2 Mac mini for $499 shipped. It drops from the usual $599 price tag to save you $100, a discount that also finds itself matched over at B&H. Both are matching the lowest price in over a month, while returning to the second-best discount we’ve ever seen. The elevated 512GB SSD model is also on sale at $689.99, down from its $799 price tag. Over at 9to5Mac, we detail what to expect from the experience in a hands-on review. We also take a closer look at what these Mac mini deals deliver below the fold.

Apple’s M2 Mac mini refreshes a beloved form-factor to feature its now previous-generation in-house silicon. So while this isn’t powered by the new M3 chip, it does mark the latest release from Apple in the lineup. There’s that same compact build that has made previous versions so popular amongst first-time Mac owners, as well as streamlined workstation users and homelabbers alike. The improved performance of the M2 chip also pairs with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A slots, an HDMI output, and Gigabit Ethernet. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E, and at least an 8-core CPU backed by a 10-core GPU and at least 256GB of storage.

Our favorite Mac mini accessory just got an update, too. The folks over at Satechi showed off quite a few new reveals for CES 2024, but my personal favorite and a great companion to Apple’s desktop Mac is the new Stand and Hub. This USB-C hub rests underneath your Mac with a design that matches the same footprint and aluminum exterior as your machine, with some front-facing I/O and an upgraded NVMe SSD slot.

M2 Mac mini features:

Get more done faster with a next-generation chip. From rich presentations to immersive gaming, M2 flies through work and play. M2 has 8 CPU cores, 10 GPU cores, and up to 24GB unified memory. exceptional speed and performance. Mac mini with the M2 chip has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Gigabit Ethernet, and a headphone jack. And if you want faster networking speeds, you can configure Mac mini with 10Gb Ethernet for up to 10 times the throughout.

