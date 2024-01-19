Keep tabs on 2024 fitness goals with Anker’s P2 Apple Health Smart Scales from $33 (Reg. $80)

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its eufy P2 Pro Smart Digital Scale for $40.99 shipped. Regularly $80, this model is now nearly 50% off the going rate to deliver the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer comes in at $9 under the discount we tracked over Black Friday and the holiday season last year for one of the lowest prices we have tracked yet, and the very first deal of the year. You’ll also find the non-pro Anker P2 model selling for $32.99 shipped, down from the regular $50 price tag. This one is now matching the same price we saw during the big shopping season at the tail end of last year. Head below for more details and the differences between the two.

Both of the Anker P2 smart scales are designed to sync body metrics with the Apple Health, Google Fit, or Fitbit apps to keep tabs on your 2024 workout and fitness routines. But the pro variant features additional standing heart rate tracking and a sensitive ITO-coating technology that “allows you to step on anywhere for the bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) to still give insightful readings.” Beyond that, both options will track daily health and fitness metrics like weight, body fat, BMI, muscle mass, bone mass, and more.

Another piece of tech that’s great for tracking workouts and the like is Apple Watch. You’ll find the latest deals on Series 9 wearables right here and some solid price drops on nearly every Apple Watch Ultra 2 style starting from $749 in our previous deal coverage. Be sure to head over to our dedicated Apple deal hub for all of this week’s best deals on Cupertino’s sought-after tech.

eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro features:

Track your daily progress and monitor 16 detailed measurements of your body including weight, body fat, BMI, muscle mass, bone mass, and even your standing heart rate. The sensitive ITO-coating technology on Smart Scale P2 Pro allows you to step on anywhere for the bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) to still give insightful readings. High-precision manganese steel sensors can detect subtle weight changes accurately up to 50 g (0.1 lbs) so you can celebrate even the little wins.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!