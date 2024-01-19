Grab a pair of Under Armour men’s HOVR Infinite 5 running shoes for $45 (Reg. $120)

Under Armour’s HOVR Infinite 5 Running Shoes for men are now 63% off using the code EXTRA50 at checkout. Originally priced at $120, the HOVR Infinite 5 Running Shoes for men are now available for $45 once the code is applied. Featuring a secure fit, a supportive base, and UA HOVR cushioning, these shoes are designed with runners in mind. Head below the fold to learn more about the Men’s HOVR Infinite 5 Running Shoes.

The Men’s HOVR Infinite Running Shoes help you to more effectively condition with the bounce and secure fit that the shoes provide. UA HOVR cushioning is built to absorb shock and give you a high-energy return during your runs, and the tough abrasion sole of the HOVR Infinite Running Shoes provide support no matter the terrain you’re running, allowing you to keep up your pace. For $45, grab your own pair of the HOVR Infinite 5 Running Shoes just in time for spring training. Check out additional activewear and shoe deals from Dick’s Sporting Goods, Chaco’s, lululemon, and more in our Fashion Hub.

More on Men’s HOVR Infinite 5 Running Shoes:

Best for: Long & everyday runs with a secure fit

Engineered spacer mesh upper is lightweight & breathable, with strategic support where you need it

Heel collar provides added comfort & lockdown

3D-molded sockliner cradles the foot for enhanced step-in comfort

Responsive UA HOVR™ cushioning reduces impact, returns energy & helps propel you forward

Combination of carbon rubber & blown rubber in the outsole for strategic durability & lightweight rebound

