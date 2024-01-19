Spigen debuts one of the first third-party Vision Pro carrying cases at half the price of Apple’s

Apple Vision Pro officially went up for pre-order this morning, and now we’re starting to see the first third-party accessories announced for the spatial computer. A beloved brand here at 9to5Toys, Spigen, is one of the first to the cause with the reveal of its new Vision Pro carrying case.

Alongside Apple’s pre-order launch for Vision Pro this morning, we also got a first look at the new accessories. One of the more wallet-hurting debuts is the $199 Travel Case, which certainly is on the pricier side. The new Spigen Klasden Pouch on the other hand is offering a more cost effective alternative that sells for less than half of the price of the first-party version.

Spigen’s new Vision Pro carrying case has a zippered construction hat offers a place to store your spatial computing device when not in use. It is made of a nylon fabric on the outside, with an interior EVA shell offering some extra protection. A padded cushion rests between the main compartment for Vision Pro itself and the accessory pouch on the lid that can store the battery pack and any other gear.

One of my favorite things is that Spigen included a hidden AirTag pocket. It’s a small touch, but with the eye-watering $3,499 price tag on Vision Pro, it’s at least nice to know that Spigen wants to give you the option to protect it.

The new Spigen Klasden Vision Pro Pouch is now available for pre-order at Amazon. It won’t be shipping until February, but does clock in at $89.99. That’s more than $100 less than Apple’s official carrying case for those who don’t need the full first-party touch on a protective case.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!