Best Buy takes $700 off Aventon Pace 500.3 cruiser e-bike with 60-mile range for $1,099 low

Best Buy is offering one of the best deals we’ve seen to start off the new year on the Aventon Pace 500.3 Cruiser e-bike for $1,099 shipped. Normally priced at $1,799, we only ever saw this particular model priced down to $1,599 during holiday events and short-lived flash sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 39% discount off the going rate, beating out all our previous mentions by $500 and giving you the opportunity to grab the latest generation of the Pace series for the lowest price we have tracked. You can learn more about the Pace 500.3 e-bike by checking out our hands-on review at Electrek, or heading below the fold.

This e-bike is equipped with a 500W rear-hub motor coupled with a fully integrated 48V lithium-ion battery that is able to reach top speeds of up to 28 MPH with a range of up to 60 miles on a single charge. It features four levels of pedal assistance: eco, tour, sport, and turbo. It also sports an upright cruiser frame with integrated lights that offer turn signal functionality, as well as a backlit LCD full-color display that keeps you informed of your speed, battery life, and pedal assist level. You can even charge your smartphone with its concealed USB port and sync to the Aventon app during your ride.

And be sure to check out the announcement coverage of Segway’s all-new E2 Pro Electric KickScooter that is now available for pre-order. It sports a 750W motor alongside a rear-wheel drive and reaches a top speed of 15.5 MPH for up to 16.8 miles on a single charge. One of the stand-out features of this new model is its compatibility with Apple Find My, allowing you to locate your scooter at all times. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to keep up-to-date on the best deals for other EV brands, power stations, solar panels, electric tools, and much more.

Aventon Pace 500.3 e-bike features:

Reinvigorate the casual bike ride with Pace 500.3! Feel your efforts amplified with its intuitive torque sensor, then set the pace. How you cruise is up to you. The Pace 500.3’s 500W motor, with a top speed of 28 mph and up to 60 miles in range, gives a whole new meaning to ‘going for a spin’. The all-new turn signal functionality allows you to command traffic with confidence as you enjoy your roll through the neighborhood. Its cushioned saddle, swept-back handlebars, and upright riding position provide the ultimate comfort along the way. Pace 500.3 is leisure with a lift as you switch between its 4 new pedal assist levels: eco, tour, sport and turbo. Take the alternate route, there’s much more to see.

