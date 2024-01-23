Apple’s FineWoven iPhone 15 cases are finally worth a try with deals from $18 (Reg. $59)

Update: Pricing has now dropped down to as low at $18.26 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon for all of the iPhone 15 styles on this page. These are new all-time lows at as much as 50% below previous mentions.

If you’ve been waiting for a chance to try out Apple’s new FineWoven cases without paying full price, Amazon has your back as savings roll out to various styles of the new iPhone 15 accessory. These cases launched last fall to provide an alternative to leather, and now start from $30.96 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. There’s quite a few different colors available, each of which drops from the usual $59 price tag to match previous best prices or mark entirely new all-time lows. We take a hands-on look at the whole experience over at 9to5Mac, but if there has ever been a time to try out the new material for yourself – it’s now.

Apple’s new FineWoven cases wrap your iPhone 15 in an entirely refreshed finish meant to replace leather. The microtwill material is made from 68% post-consumer recycled materials, and has a soft touch finish to it that comes in different colors. There’s MagSafe support as you’d expect from an official Apple case, as well. Today’s discount applies to three different styles. Each of these are at all-time lows as some of the first chances to save.

OtterBox on the other hand thinks that it can do the whole sustainable leather alternative better than Apple. At CES 2024 this year, the company showed off a first look at its upcoming cactus-based iPhone cases which look to be even more sustainable thanks to a more natural growing method that requires less land and water than other alternatives out there. The results look very promising, too, as we break down the new lineup of accessories in our launch coverage.

More on the Apple FineWoven iPhone 15 cases:

Made from durable microtwill, the material has a soft, suedelike feel. The FineWoven material was also designed with the earth in mind — made from 68 percent post-consumer recycled content and significantly reducing carbon emissions compared with leather. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!