Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e Headphones are our favorite AirPods Max killer at $319 (Save $80)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonHeadphonesBowers & Wilkins
Reg. $399 $319
Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e headphones

Amazon is now offering the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e Headphones for $319 shipped. This is down from the usual $399 price tag and now marking a new all-time low at $80 off. We’ve seen these headphones for $50 off quite a few times since launching last year, and now they’re falling lower than we’ve ever seen with an extra $30 in savings. Earlier this fall, I tried out the new Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e headphones, only to deem them the AirPods Max successors I had been waiting for. Now they’re even easier to recommend with today’s discount. Dive into our hands-on review for the full scoop of what to expect, or just head below for a rundown.

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e deliver a more premium take on over-ear headphones that come in one of four styles. Alongside just offering the brand’s signature sound with a unique acoustic system that sports angled drivers, there’s also active noise cancellation. Though after trying these myself, the best part has to be the higher-end build that makes these an absolute delight to wear. 

This updated pair of headphones was just revealed a few months back, and now arrives with an upgraded high-performance Digital Signal Processing to go alongside even better sound from a similar driver array. There’s a new Forest Green color, as well. Otherwise, you’re getting the same 40mm drivers, six microphones, aptX Adaptive support, and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity as the original pair.

More on the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e Headphones:

With a redesigned and optimized acoustic system an all-new angled drive unit design and a more powerful motor system the B&W Px7 S2 over-ear headphones deliver class-leading audio performance with increased clarity. The all-new active noise cancellation is designed to block unwanted noise and ensure superior musicality; Features (2) adjustable external microphones that enhance voice clarity significantly improving call quality

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…
Bowers & Wilkins

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Hands-on: Pokémon’s new Paldean Fates TCG set pu...
Worx’s three Landroid robotic lawn mowers handle ...
elago’s liquid silicone iPhone 15 case in multipl...
Sperry’s Boot Flash Sale takes an extra 30% off s...
Today’s best iOS app deals: Little Big Workshop, ...
Anker begins clearing out iPhone 15 MagSafe power banks...
Hover-1’s Night Owl electric folding scooter offe...
Today’s best game deals: Rare offers on Splatoon ...
Load more...
Show More Comments