LG’s evo C3 77-inch 4K Smart OLED TV + $200 Visa gift card now at $2,297 (Up to $1,100 off)

Joining our roundup of smart TV deals on tap ahead of this year’s Super Bowl, BuyDig is now offering a particularly notable deal on the LG evo C3 77-inch HDR 4K Smart OLED TV. You can now score this one with a $200 Visa gift card attached down at $2,296.99 shipped. Regularly $3,200 at Best Buy and currently matched at Amazon, both without the gift card bonus, today’s BuyDig offer is clearly the best shot at landing a new LG C3 OLED in your home theater this week. We have never seen this model sell for less at Amazon. If this one is a bit overkill for you, however, head over to our recent roundup for additional options starting from $120, Otherwise, head below for more details on the LG evo C3. 

The LG evo C3 features the α9 AI Processor Gen6 with a 4K (2160p) OLED display that runs at 120Hz. Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and Hybrid Log-Gamma join support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit alongside NVIDIA Adaptive Sync and FreeSync Premium (AMD Adaptive Sync), Apple’s AirPlay 2, and four HDMI 2.1 inputs. 

For something even larger, Amazon is still offering up to $3,000 in savings on this giant 98-inch TCL 4K LED Smart Google TV at $2,000 shipped. And you’ll find loads more smart TV deals waiting right here from Hisense, Sony, LG, Samsung, Amazon, and much more, including Google TVs from $350, Fire TV models, and higher-end OLED treatments.

LG evo C3 77-inch HDR 4K Smart OLED TV features:

The OLED evo C-Series is powered by the α9 AI Processor Gen6—made exclusively for LG OLED—for beautiful picture and performance. The Brightness Booster improves brightness so you get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms.¹ AI-assisted deep learning analyzes what you’re watching to choose the best picture and sound setting for your content. 

