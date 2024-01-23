Samsung’s official Galaxy Z Fold 5 Eco Leather Case hits $53 (Reg. $80), S Pen cover at $72

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Eco Leather Case for $52.80 shipped. This is down from the usual $80 going rate in order to mark a new all-time low. It’s one of the first discounts so far, and clocks in at $2 below the previous discount from last holiday season. This official case from Samsung protects your Z Fold 5 with an Eco Leather material that is made from plant-based materials. There’s still a more premium look and feel that you’d expect from traditional leather, just with a far more sustainable approach. It protects both sides of your foldable, as well as the camera array around back. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon is keeping the deals flowing over to another one of the official Samsung Z Fold 5 cases. The company’s in-house Slim S Pen cover now drops down to $71.99 in several styles. It would normally set you back $100, and is now clocking in as one of the best discounts yet. We previously noted just how far these cases went to fix the S Pen storage on the new Z Fold 5, and today’s price cut only makes it more of a must-have.

These official Samsung Z Fold 5 cases outfit your Galaxy handset with an eco-conscious silicone exterior made of 15% post-consumer recycled material that adds a bit of extra grip and protection to your foldable. But the real reason you’re going to want the case is that each one has a built-in S Pen slot, allowing you to more reliably carry around your stylus. There are three fun colors available, including Icy Blue, Sand, and Graphite, each of which pairs with an S Pen in a complementing color.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Eco Leather Case features:

Protects your phone and the planet. Elevate the distinctive design of your Galaxy Z Fold5 with the Eco-Leather Case. Crafted with eco-conscious material, it offers a soft feel and helps protect your phone’s front and back. Soft inner lining keeps your Galaxy Z Fold5 protected on the front and back while providing a snug and secure fit; Rest easy knowing that the case can help protect against bumps and scratches

