Herbs thrive in AeroGarden’s Harvest Elite indoor hydroponic garden system for $98 (Reg. $140)

AeroGarden is offering its Harvest Elite Indoor Hydroponic Garden System for $97.95 shipped. Down from a $140 price tag, it spent the majority of 2023 only receiving small discounts on occasion that would range from $4 to $20. It wasn’t until Black Friday that we saw a 44% price drop to its 2023 low of $90, after which it rose back up to its MSRP to close out the year. Today’s deal comes in straight from the manufacturer, giving you a 30% markdown off the going rate and dropping costs to the third-lowest price we have tracked – $18 above the all-time low from 2021.

This indoor hydroponic gardening system grows your favorite vegetables, herbs, or flowers in water without the mess of soil using a spacious grow deck and water bowl allowing up to six different live plants at once, all able to grow to 12-inches tall. With its full spectrum 20W LED grow light, which includes an automatic on/off timer to mimic natural sunlight helping plants germinate up to 5x faster than in soil. It even has a touch-sensitive illuminated digital display control panel that reminds you when to add water and plant food, as well as a vacation mode to keep your plants healthy while you’re out of town. It includes your choice of a six-pod seed kit: Gourmet Herbs, Heirloom Salad, Red Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, or Cascading Petunias.

If you’re looking for a cheaper option, Amazon is offering the Fulsren 12-Pod Hydroponic Indoor Garden System for $45, after clipping the on-page 10% off coupon. It offers a larger capacity of 12 growing stations, giving you more room for more of your favorite herbs, fruits, or greens. It also has a spacious 4L tank that holds three to four weeks of water from just one filling and three types of lights for different growing periods. You’ll get everything thing you need to begin the process fresh out of the box, including a manual, 2 solid nutrients, 12 planting sponges, 12 growing domes, and 12 planting baskets.

If you’re planning to use some of those herbs to make a delicious and fresh pizza, be sure to check out the Chefman Indoor Pizza Oven that is currently 50% off. It’s designed to fit inside any kitchen at just 18.7 inches by 17 inches by 10.94 inches and can reach temperatures between 300 degrees to 800 degrees with six preset options: Neapolitan, New York, thin-crust, pan, frozen, and manual for customizable settings.

AeroGarden Harvest Elite features:

Grow up to 6 plants 5X faster than soil

20W LED grow light for full spectrum, optimal lighting

Up to 12″ of grow height for herbs, lettuces, tomatoes & more

Elegant, stainless-steel finish

Digital display and illuminated push button controls

Easy, automatic reminders for water & plant food

