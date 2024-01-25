Lenovo’s latest Tab P12 runs Android 13 right out of the box at $280 (New low, Reg. $350)

Amazon is now offering the best price yet on the newer 2023 Lenovo Tab P12 Android Tablet. It normally sells for $350, and is now dropping down to $279.99 shipped. This $70 discount is one of the first we’ve seen, and is now also the best at $20 under the previous price cut from back at the end of last year. We previously took a hands-on look at the 2022 version back when it launched, which offers a similar experience as the new and improved version.

Lenovo’s Tab P12 comes centered around a 12.7-inch 3K display and powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor. That lets the tablet run Android 13 right out of the box, with 128GB of storage being backed by 8GB of memory for loading up that display with multiple windows and apps. It has an included Precision Pen 3 stylus for signing documents or getting a bit creative with your favorite digital art app, or just taking notes.

If we’re talking Android though, this past week has been all about the Samsung Galaxy S24 pre-orders. There are tons of promotions up for grabs ahead of the official launch, offering double storage upgrades at no extra cost, bonus trade-in credits, added gift cards, and other deals to help you score one of the three newest handsets on the block for less.

Lenovo Tab P12 features:

The Lenovo Tab P12 puts the fun in functional with next-level, detailed visuals and 3K resolution that’s helpful for taking notes in class and winding down with immersive gaming after schoolwork is done. Enjoy some well-deserved downtime with the vibrant visuals of a 12.7-inch LCD screen with up to 1080p streaming quality, enhanced by quad speakers with Dolby Atmos surround sound

