EGO Power+ 14-inch 56V cordless chainsaw handles firewood and tree cleanups for $229

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 14-Inch 56V Cordless Electric Chainsaw for $229 shipped. Down from its $269 price tag, it saw its fair share of discounts over 2023, averaging one price cut every one to two months alongside major sales and short-lived events like Prime Deal days. While it isn’t the lowest we have seen – which goes to Black Friday’s $199 all-time low – this $40 markdown does bring costs down to the fourth-lowest price we have tracked which is still worth considering. You’ll be able to make up to 130 cuts on a single charge with its 2.5Ah battery, making quick work of firewood or cutting up trees and shrubbery that may have been toppled by this year’s snow storms. It fits right in with the company’s 56V ecosystem allowing you to interchange batteries between cordless tools depending on the tasks ahead of you, and also includes a charger to round out the package.

And if you’re preparing to jump back into outdoor work once spring rolls around (or perhaps you live in a warmer climate), you’ll have everything you need to tackle yard duties with the Greenworks 40V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower, Leaf Blower/Vacuum, String Trimmer, Hedge Trimmer, and Chainsaw Combo Kit that also comes with 5.0Ah and 2.0Ah batteries and dual chargers, still discounted from $1,100 to $740. You can read a more in-depth description about this package here.

And if you’ve been wanting to upgrade your outdoor duties with some smart home capabilities, check out our recent coverage of the ongoing discount for the Worx Landroid Robotic Lawn Mowers. Depending on the model, these devices can autonomously handle 1/8 acre, 1/4 acre, or 1/2 acre yards on a single charge, with controls able to be adjusted and set to your preferances via the Landroid app through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the best deals on other electric tool brands, EVs, power stations, and so much more.

EGO Power+ 14-inch 56V Cordless Electric Chainsaw features:

Speed: 6800 rpm

Chain kickback brake

Chain tension adjustment

Water resistant construction (ipx4)

Guide bar length: 14 in.

Maximum cut diameter: 14 in.

Double guard bar and narrow-kerf sprocket nose

Low kickback chain design (complies with ansib175.1)

.043 in. gauge chain with 3 by8 in. low profile pitch

Reversible bar; Power source type: Battery Powered

