Pokémon’s new Paldean Fates Elite Trainer Bundle sees launch day deal to $46 (Reg. $60)

The latest Pokémon TCG set is hitting store shelves today! Paldean Fates brings a collection of all-new cards with some entirely fresh shiny designs for Scarlet and Violet. And to mark the occasion, Amazon is debuting the new packs with some launch day Pokémon Paldean Fates deals to help get Trainers in on the TCG action for less.

Back for its latest addition to the 9th Generation TCG set, the Pokémon Company is out with Paldean Fates today! . It follows up all of the previous releases to share the Fates naming scheme with the same focus of including Shiny Pokémon – a first for the 9th generation of the franchise. The set includes one of the larger assortment of cards in recent memory because of that, with 245 different artworks in total. There’s the main set with only 91 different cards, but then a whopping 154 secret rare releases.

You can get the full rundown of the new expansion back in our launch coverage. It details what to expect from the 245 new cards from the new Shiny Pokémon.

Launch day deals go live on Pokémon Paldean Fates

As we’ve come to expect from the days following the launch of a new trading card expansion from the Pokémon Company, launch discounts are now live. It’s a bit of a different story, though, as far as which actual products are even up on store shelves, let alone seeing discounts. The usual Elite Trainer Box is, of course, getting in on the savings via Amazon, which is well below what you’d pay direct from the official Pokémon Center store for the new set. But there are also some other deals up for grabs, too, in place of the Booster Boxes that aren’t being released for the new expansion.

Everything kicks off with the Elite Trainer Box, which has long been the preferred way for Trainers to get in on the new cards. It’s certainly our favorite too. We definitely think it’s the perfect introduction to the game, as it includes nine booster packs alongside some card sleeves and other gear. Mimikyu is taking the spotlight as the mascot this time around for the packaging, which is also reflected by the promo card included in the box.

Over at Amazon, the Pokémon Elite Trainer Box sells for $46.19 to headline the Paldean Fates launch day deals. That’s $14 off the MSRP and landing as the best price out there to bring home the latest ETB from a trusted source.

More on the Pokémon Paldean Fates ETB:

Shine Bright with Pokémon from Paldea! The spotlight glistens on Shiny Pokémon making their fated return to the Pokémon TCG! Shiny Pikachu blazes the path forward as Tinkaton, Ceruledge, Dondozo, and more than 100 other Shiny Pokémon follow. Meanwhile, Great Tusk and Iron Treads appear as Ancient and Future Pokémon ex, and Charizard, Forretress, and Espathra show off their own unique skills as Shiny Tera Pokémon ex. Shed some light and discover sparkling wonders in the Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates expansion!

