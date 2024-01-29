Amazon’s luggage sale has you ready for spring break with up to 50% off Samsonite, more

Amazon is currently offering up to 50% off luggage from Samsonite and American Tourister. One of our top picks from this sale is the American Tourister 2-Piece Stratum 2.0 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners for $120 shipped. To compare, this luggage was originally priced at $210 and today’s rate is matched with the Amazon all-time low. This hardshell luggage is a great option for travel to keep your belongings secure throughout the trip and the two sizes make it easy to hold all of your essentials. The large zipper pulls make it effortless to use as well as the spinner wheels to help you breeze through the airport. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Another notable item from this sale is the Samsonite Ascella 3.0 Softside Expandable Luggage that’s currently marked down to $144. For comparison, this luggage is regularly priced at $280 and today’s rate is a new Amazon all-time low. This classic style comes with a carry-on and full-size luggage in a black coloring that’s highly versatile. Plus, inside this case you will find a variety of spaces to help you organize while you pack as well as a lightweight design to make traveling trouble-free.

Finally, be sure to check out Nordstrom Rack’s latest markdowns with deals on Valentine’s Day cologne from YSL, Cole Haan shoes, Nike gear, and more.

American Tourister Hardside Luggage features:

With it’s subtle barrel shape and gracefully precise details, STRATUM 2.0’s understated expression and metallic sheen has wide appeal.

Textured shiny ABS shell, barrel shape with precise details

Sturdy handling with our ergonomic carbon fiber texture trolly grip that adjusts to you size.

Roll confidently with our wear and tear tested ball wheel. It delivers maximum stabilty and comfort.

Smooth operator for hands of all kinds, our large zipper pulls are effortless to use

