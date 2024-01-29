Joe’s New Balance Flash Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide and extra 25% off select styles

Ali Smith -
FashionJoes New Balance
50% off + 25% off
a pair of shoes

Joe’s New Balance is offering up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 25% off select final sale styles. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. A highlight from this sale is the Fresh Foam Cruzv1 Reissue Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $50, which is 41% off the original rate of $85. These shoes are great for hitting your New Year goals with a cushioned insole, supportive outer, and grooved bottom to promote traction. The slip-on design makes it easy to head out the door and they’re highly lightweight. Be sure to find even more deals by heading below, and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include: 

Our top picks for women include: 

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
