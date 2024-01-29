Pokémon and the Wand Company team up to release new die-cast mini Poké Ball replicas

The Pokémon Company today is announcing a new collaboration with the folks over at The Wand Company. The two have already been releasing some of the best collectibles for Trainers with the authentic Poké Ball replicas, and now we’re getting a new series of mini Poké Ball to collect.

Some of our favorite collectibles here at 9to5Toys are the life-sized Poké Balls from The Wand Company. I’ve personally been collecting these since they first launched, and even went as far as to nominate one as my Favorite Thing of 2021. There really is just one problem with these premium releases – they cost a little too much. Being able to score a metal Poké Ball that feels like it could actually catch a Pokémon was my and every other kid’s dream, but spending $100 to make it happen is a bit of a tough sell sometimes.

That’s where this new collection of mini Poké Ball from The Wand Company come into play.

Launching next month, the two companies are going to be continuing their partnership in order to launch an entirely new collection of replicas.Each one is made of the same premium die-cast metal construction as the full-sized counterparts, achieving that same display-worthy finish that has made us rant and rave about them in the past. It includes a refreshed stand that still lights up like the original, but is scaled down to fit with the smaller designs of the props themselves.

The mini Poké Ball releases also are going to include a multicolored display ring for showing off without the full stand. You can get a look at what comes included in the box in the photo above.

At launch next month, there is just going to be the standard mini Poké Ball. We don’t have an exact price point, but have reached out to The Pokémon Company to clarify. Then throughout 2024, the collection will also be expanding to include the Great Ball, Ultra Ball, Cherish Ball, and Premier Ball.

The Pokémon Company and The Wand Company do want to make one more thing clear with today’s reveal – the original lineup of full-sized Poké Ball replicas aren’t going anywhere. The two companies still plan on releasing these larger display pieces, and will be having a new Beast Ball Replica launching later this year. It’ll fittingly debut in October, and should continue alongside additional full-size Poké Ball and Mini Poké Ball Replicas launching in 2025.

The Poké Ball is an iconic part of the Pokémon brand, and these replicas created in collaboration with The Wand Company have become a staple collectible for many Trainers around the world. With the new Mini Poké Ball Replicas, fans can look forward to the same high quality and vivid detail they admire in the full-size replicas, but now exquisitely miniaturized to add a whole new dimension to their growing Pokémon collections. Amy Sachtleben – Senior Director of licensing and promotions at The Pokémon Company International.

In the meantime to release, you can still buy just about all of the full-sized Poké Ball replicas. Below you’ll find a running tally of all the releases you can bring home right now, which should also give us a list of what’s to come from future releases of the miniature collection.

