Lenovo’s IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus with AI features hits $369 (New low, Reg. $499)

Reg. $499 $379
a laptop computer

Best Buy is now offering the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus for $369 shipped. This is down from the usual $499 price tag and marking a new all-time low. It’s $130 off for the first time, beating previous mentions from last fall and the holiday shopping season by an extra $10. The IdeaPad Flex 5i is Lenovo’s latest entry into the world of Chrome OS. It packs a 14-inch 2K touchscreen display with an Intel I3 processor and 8GB of memory. The folding design lets you convert the laptop form-factor into more of a tablet, too. Plus, it has all of the Chromebook Plus features that we detail below.

Google’s new Chromebook Plus series helps simplify the Chrome OS lineup by mandating minimum specs that are twice as good as last year’s top-selling devices. The improved hardware means that there are some better features than your standard Chromebook, with a bigger focus on AI, added customization, and everything else you can read over in our launch coverage.

Chromebook Plus models on sale:

As for how these Chromebooks stack up, we had a chance to go hands-on with some of the recent debuts back when Google first announced the Chromebook Plus initiative. That review is a great resource for seeing how everything stacks up individually.

