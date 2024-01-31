Autel’s MaxiCharger Level 2 home EV charging station outputs up to 50A for return $479 low

The official Autel Amazon storefront is offering its MaxiCharger Level 2 Home EV Charger for $479 shipped. Down from a $600 price tag, it only saw five discounts over 2023 since its release back in March, with all but one of them repeating to the same $479 low. Today’s deal comes in to repeat this trend as a 20% markdown off the going rate, giving you $121 in savings and returning costs to the lowest price that we have tracked. This 240V level 2 EV charging station offers an output up to 50A and is meant to be hardwired at your home or business, covering “any EV or plug-in hybrid up to 9X faster than a level 1 outlet charger.” Whether you install it inside or outside, its construction with higher-grade materials provides durable weather resistance in any climate. Through the Autel Charge mobile app you’ll have full control over its settings, allowing you to track, manage, schedule, and optimize your charging – especially during off-peak hours. Head below to learn more.

If you’re looking for a more versatile EV charger, one that can be used both at home and on the road, Amazon is also offering the VEVOR 40A Level 2 Portable EV Charger for $150, down from $200. It features LED display that conveys in-time information, as well as a smart chip that provides protection against lightning, leakage, grounding, over voltage, under voltage, over charge, over current, and overheating. You’ll also be able to fully monitor and control the device through your smartphone and it also comes compatible with vehicles and plug-in hybrids that comply with the J1772 standard, requiring only a NEMA 14-50 outlet to plug the charger into.

You can also head on over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the very best deals on other chargers, EV models, power stations, solar panels, electric tools, and more.

Autel MaxiCharger Level 2 Home EV Charger features:

Engineered by Autel, the industry-leader in automotive diagnostic tools since 2004, the MaxiCharger Home is a Level 2, 240 Volt electric vehicle (EV) charging station that can charge any EV or plug-in hybrid up to 9X faster than a Level 1 regular outlet charger.

The advanced Autel Charge mobile app allows you to track, manage, schedule, and optimize smart EV charging anytime to take advantage of off-peak electricity rates. Adjustable power output up to 50 Amps allows you to choose what works best for your home and lifestyle, helping to avoid costly electrical upgrades.

A durable 25-foot cable, sturdy construction, and high-grade materials provide maximum weather resistance. A NEMA 4X protection rating provids safe and reliable indoor and outdoor usage in any climate.

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Ethernet connectivity options ensure automatic OTA (over-the-air) firmware updates and seamless connectivity and communication with your mobile device. The optional start and stop RFID card functionality can prevent unauthorized use.

A 3-year warranty, 24/7 support from the best-in-class charging stations customer service, and automatic updates will deliver safe and secure electric vehicle charging for years to come.

Rebates and incentives have sprouted up across the U.S. to help reduce the cost of installing an EV charger. Tested to UL safety standards by CSA, a Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory (NRTL), the Autel MaxiCharger qualifies for local rebates and incentives.

