DJI Goggles 2 bring FPV sights to your drone flights at $450 (New low, Reg. $649)

Amazon is offering the DJI Goggles 2 for $449.99 shipped. This is $199 off the usual $649 price tag and marking a new all-time low. Also matched directly from DJI. It’s already one of the first price cuts so far in the first place, but now it drops to $50 below the previous mention from last fall. DJI Goggles 2 bring first person views to your drone flights thanks to a pair of 1080p micro-OLED screens with 100Hz refresh rates. You can expect 2 hours of use per charge, with ultra-low latency for real time visuals of where your drone is speeding around to. You can get some more info about the pair of FPV goggles over at DroneDJ.

The specific list of drones that the DJI Goggles 2 support is as follows: DJI Mavic 3 Classic, DJI Mavic 3, DJI Mavic 3 Cine, DJI Mavic 3 Pro, DJI Mavic 3 Pro Cine, DJI Air 3, DJI Mini 4 Pro, DJI Mini 3 Pro, DJI FPV. It’s not every current-generation release from DJI, but does cover many of the higher-end releases.

One of those is on sale right now for its all-time low, too. We already love DJI’s Mini 3 Pro folding drone for its unique ability to shoot vertical video on top of typical cinematic shots thanks to a rotating gimbal. But now that you can fly it in first person with the discounted headset, its starting $600 sale price is an even better value. That’s $159 off and a price cut that applies to the model with the elevated screen-based DJI RC at $730.

More on the DJI Goggles 2:

Immerse yourself in stunning aerial views from the perspective of your drone. Connect DJI Goggles 2 to DJI Avata for next-level flight. DJI Goggles 2 is easy to pack and take anywhere. The replaceable foam padding fits snug to your face to prevent light leakage while avoiding uncomfortable pressure. Two Micro-OLED screens display vibrant, true-to-life colors. An independent video processing chip boosts smoothness and resolution, resulting in brilliant clarity.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!