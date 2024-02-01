‘Ethical Hacking’ and Java-Script: These eBooks are free from TradePub for 9to5Toys readers

If you’re a 9to5Toys reader, you’re in luck, because this week’s TradePub roundup of eBooks are free for a limited time. To sign up, simply enter your email, and then you’ll be able to download the eBooks of your choice to your desktop – the whole process will take you less than a minute. Today’s eBooks from TradePub include a Java Script how-to, Ethical Hacking Workshop, a video and image toolkit, a guide on how to live a great life, and over 100 ways on how to save money on your taxes. Keep reading below the fold to learn more.

JavaScript All-in-One For Dummies ($24.00 Value)

Free through February 15, this eBook is a resource on how to learn one of the most-used scripting languages.

JavaScript All-in-One For Dummies saves you shelf space by offering a complete introduction to JavaScript and how it’s used in the real world. This book serves up JavaScript coding basics before diving into the tools, libraries, frameworks, and runtime environments new and experienced coders need to know. Start by learning the basics of JavaScript and progress through the techniques and tools used by professional JavaScript developers, even if you’ve never written code before. You also get the details of today’s hottest libraries and frameworks—React.js, Vue.js, Svelte, and Node.js.

Ethical Hacking Workshop ($44 Value)

The Ethical Hacking Workshop will teach you how to perform ethical hacking while providing you with hands-on experience using topical tools. Free through February 14.

By exploring the thought process involved in ethical hacking and the various techniques you can use to obtain results, you’ll gain a deep understanding of how to leverage these skills effectively. Throughout this book, you’ll learn how to conduct a successful ethical hack, how to use the tools correctly, and how to interpret the results to enhance your environment’s security. Hands-on exercises at the end of each chapter will ensure that you solidify what you’ve learnt and get experience with the tools. By the end of the book, you’ll be well-versed in ethical hacking and equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to safeguard your enterprise against cyber-attacks.

Winxvideo AI V2.0 – One-stop Video/Image Enhancing & Processing Toolkit ($25.95 Value)

Available through February 15, this eBook is an “all-in-one toolkit integrated with video/image enhancer, video converter, compressor, recorder, and editor.” Free through February 15.

Powered by CineAI technology, Winxvideo AI can revitalize your video/photo, whether it’s old, low in resolution, noisy, or blurry; and it also can upscale, stabilize, convert, compress, record, and edit 4K/8K/HDR videos smoothly and efficiently, achieving cinema-grade visuals in every frame. Now the developer kicked off an exclusive giveaway for TradePub users to get a licensed copy of Winxvideo AI for free (originally worth $25.95). Get it to optimize and process your video/image files in an easier way.

Greatness Is a Choice ($15.00 Value)

Greatness is a Choice by Ethan Penner is a thorough guide on how to live life. Free through February 14.

In Greatness Is a Choice, Wall Street legend Ethan Penner presents a jewel box filled with thoughts and ideas that challenge readers by stimulating a higher level of awareness and critical thinking. Penner’s forthright style makes the book invaluable to a broad range of readers. Each chapter is a guidepost for today’s challenging societal issues, but the words are also rooted in timeless thinking culled from Penner’s considerable personal and professional experiences. Greatness Is a Choice asks readers to consider new ideas and strategies as critical tools in the pursuit of a better life for themselves and their families.

101 Ways to Save Money on Your Tax – Legally! 2023-24 Edition ($12.00 Value)

Free until February 14, 101 Ways to Save Money on Your Tax is an essential guide that will help you minimize your tax bill while maximizing your deductions.

In 101 Ways To Save Money On Your Tax – Legally! 2023-2024, bestselling author Adrian Raftery — aka Mr. Taxman — shows you how to get the most out of your taxable assets, lower your tax bill, and keep more of your hard-earned money. Get the latest on how a shift in government and changes to offsets, relief measures, and working from home might affect you. You’ll learn what’s different this year in the tax codes and how the new budget affects your bottom line, as well as how to (legally!) reduce your taxes.

