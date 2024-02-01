Grab an official Google Pixel Fold case while they’re down to $38 (Reg. $60)

Amazon now offers the official Google Pixel Fold Case for $37.99 shipped. This is down from the usual $60 price tag and marking the second-best discount to date. It’s within $1 of the all-time low from back in October, and on top of being the best price cut since, is also 37% off. These official Google Pixel Fold cases are proof that foldable phone covers can actually be good – at least if our hands-on review is to be believed. Covering both halves of your foldable in a grippy, two-piece form-factor, the shock-absorbent case is made of a soft silicone that comes in hazel, bay blue, and porcelain white designs. So if you’re one of the few who have brought home Google’s first foray into the world of foldables and want some first-party protection to go with it, saving some cash is finally possible. Head below for more.

Today’s offer on the first-party cover is actually as good as it gets for a Pixel Fold case. All of the usual suspects we would recommend instead sell for more than the official cover, with Spigen’s alternative clocking in at just over $40 and OtterBox’s more protective stylings arriving at $60. So unless you like those designs and form-factors that much better, going with an in-house solution is going to be your best bet.

If you’re looking for other gear to outfit your Google Pixel Fold, we’re tracking deals on more than just these official cases. Over in our Smartphone Accessories guide, you’ll be able to find discounted chargers, cords, and tons of other accessories. The week is coming to a close, and so there’s tons of offers to help refresh your everyday carry with some new gear without having to pay full price.

Pixel Fold Case features:

The shock-absorbent Pixel Fold Case has raised edges and extra coverage around critical areas, like the hinge and camera bar, to safeguard your phone from drops. The unique two-piece design protects your foldable phone while making it easy to use, both open and closed. Its slim profile and soft silicone put comfort in the palm of your hand. Available in a variety of sophisticated colors to match your style. The phone case is built to last, with a microfiber lining and stain-resistant silicone to protect from the inside out

