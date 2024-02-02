Anker heads into the weekend with iPhone and Android accessory sale from $9

Anker via its official Amazon storefront is now heading into the weekend with its latest sale. Discounting an assortment of chargers, cables, and gear for your iPhone setup, everything this time around starts from $9. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. We’re tracking some of the best discounts to date, with tons of new all-time lows being joined by other notable price cuts on all things charging. There’s offers that are perfect for the nightstand as well as your everyday carry, for both iPhone and Android. Head below for everything.

USB-C chargers:

Power banks:

Cables:

Anker Nano 3 GaN charger features:

By swapping out silicon for Gallium Nitride (GaN) we’ve been able to fit 30W of power into a charger that’s just 1.12 inches thick, and 70% smaller than an original 30W charger. Upgraded with a 30W output so now you can charge your earbuds, phone, tablet, and even your MacBook Air with a tiny charger. Deliver full-speed 30W charging for iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, or power up your iPad Air (5th Generation) to 50% in just 45 minutes. Also supports Samsung Super Fast Charging (25W).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!