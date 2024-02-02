Anker heads into the weekend with iPhone and Android accessory sale from $9

Anker via its official Amazon storefront is now heading into the weekend with its latest sale. Discounting an assortment of chargers, cables, and gear for your iPhone setup, everything this time around starts from $9. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. We’re tracking some of the best discounts to date, with tons of new all-time lows being joined by other notable price cuts on all things charging. There’s offers that are perfect for the nightstand as well as your everyday carry, for both iPhone and Android. Head below for everything.
USB-C chargers:
- 30W Nano 3: $17 (Reg. $20)
- 20W Nano Pro: $12 (Reg. $16)
- Nano II 65W 3-port: $40 (Reg. $56)
- 20W USB-C Power Strip Cube: $15 (Reg. $20)
- 67W Nano Charging Station: $46 (Reg. $66)
- Travel USB-C Power Outlet: $26 (Reg. $30)
Power banks:
- 45W PowerCore Fusion: $40 (Reg. $50)
- 10,000mAh Nano Power Bank: $38 (Reg. $50)
- Nano Lightning Power Bank: $21 (Reg. $30)
- 24,000mAh Power Bank: $56 (Reg. $80)
Cables:
- 240W Bio-Braided USB-C Cable: $15 (Reg. $19)
- Bio-Based USB-C to Lightning Cable: $13 (Reg. $17)
- PowerLine III Flow 100W USB-C Cable: $14 (Reg. $22)
- Braided 100W USB-C Cable: $9 (Reg. $12)
Anker Nano 3 GaN charger features:
By swapping out silicon for Gallium Nitride (GaN) we’ve been able to fit 30W of power into a charger that’s just 1.12 inches thick, and 70% smaller than an original 30W charger. Upgraded with a 30W output so now you can charge your earbuds, phone, tablet, and even your MacBook Air with a tiny charger. Deliver full-speed 30W charging for iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, or power up your iPad Air (5th Generation) to 50% in just 45 minutes. Also supports Samsung Super Fast Charging (25W).
