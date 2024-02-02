Backcountry Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 60% off The North Face, Patagonia, more

Ali Smith -
FashionBackcountry
60% off from $10

The Backcountry Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 60% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can score deals on The North Face, Patagonia, Mountain Hardwear, Sorel, Outdoor Research, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A highlight from this sale is the Patagonia Box Quilted Pullover Jacket that’s a fantastic style for transitioning into spring. It’s currently marked down to $126 and originally sold for $229. This jacket is available in four color options and the material is also wind as well as waterproof. The elasticized cuffs and hem keep out unwanted moisture and the quilted design is highly packable, which makes it nice for traveling. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

