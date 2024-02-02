Buy you and your special someone a Juiced e-bike with this up to $1,250 off Valentine’s sale

Juiced Bikes has launched a special promotional sale leading up to Valentine’s Day on two of its e-bike models, the RipCurrent S and the CrossCurrent X Step-Over, taking up to $1,250 off when you purchase two of the same model – all so customers can celebrate their love of adventure together! The bigger of the two deals is on the RipCurrent S fat-tire e-bike that goes for $2,249 shipped when purchased alone. With this promotion, buying two of this model together will drop the second e-bike’s price to $999, which comes in $400 lower than the lowest sale’s price we have tracked. All-in-all you’ll be getting both together for a combined $3,248, giving you $1,250 in savings.

The RipCurrent S comes in two colorways (black and red) equipped with a 1,000W Rear Gear Hub motor paired with a G2 52V lithium-ion battery that can max out at 28 MPH with a range of up to 70+ miles on a single charge. It features a unique combination cadence and torque pedal assist, that measures your pedal force 1,000 times a second to apply proportional power to your own effort while simultaneously receiving over 100 signals per crank revolution to eliminate any lag that one might feel with a traditional 12-magnet cadence sensor alone. Your new e-bike will also arrive with a full accessory detail: thumb throttle, LCD display, hydraulic disc brakes, rear storage rack, tire fenders, ergonomic handle grips, a 1,050-lumen headlight, 9-speed transmission, and even puncture-resistant tires.

The second deal on the CrossCurrent X Step-Over starts with a $1,999 price tag for the first e-bike, with the second e-bike marked down to $849 after, $550 lower than the lowest price we have tracked for it. Together with this discount, both will cost you $2,848, giving you $1,150 in savings. The e-bike itself comes in three colorways (red, silver, and the currently out of stock black) equipped with a 750W rear-gear hub motor and 52V 19.2Ah battery that can reach top speeds of 28 MPH while traveling up to 80+ miles on a single charge. It sports the same cadence and torque pedal assistance as the above model along with the same lineup of features and accessories.

This Valentine’s Day promotion will continue until February 14 11:59 PST, with discounts automatically applied at checkout – do remember though, both e-bikes must be of the same model, but you can choose different sizes or colors within that model. No need to worry about shipping costs either, as Juiced Bikes is currently offering free shipping on all e-bike purchases for the time being. You can also browse all the other models on clearance sale here as well, but this special BOGO deal is strictly on the above two models.

RipCurrent S Fat-Tire e-bike features:

Our top-rated and best selling sport-utility electric bike just got a super-charged upgrade! The RipCurrent S (TUV certified to UL 2849) is a fat-tire, fan-favorite with even more power and torque. Get ready to rip up any terrain with a bigger 1000W motor, the NEW G2 52V/19.2Ah battery pack, updated controller programming, upgraded fender package, and so much more! With a riding range of up to 70+ miles and speeds up to 28+MPH, the New RipCurrent S offers unparalleled power, versatility and functionality for anywhere you want to ride.

