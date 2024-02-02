EGO Power+ electric snow blowers start from $549 (Reg. $649+), extra batteries from $149

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 21-inch 56V Cordless Electric Snow Blower for $549 shipped. Down from a $649 price tag, it saw nine discounts over 2023, with June offering the biggest deal down to its $519 low. Today’s deal comes in as a $100 markdown off the going rate, returning to the third-lowest price we have tracked which sits just $30 above the all-time low. Equipped with a brushless motor that is powered by two EGO 56V ARC lithium-ion batteries, this snow blower can clear a 21-inch wide path, throwing the snow up to 35 feet out of the way. You won’t have to worry about ice, either, as its steel auger can break it up and cut through at faster rates than other models, all while its weather-resistant steel body stands up to challenging conditions. It features a variable speed control for the auger to give you better handling over the device, with two bright LED headlights as well for better visibility when doing nighttime or early-morning clearings. Includes two 4.0Ah batteries and a charger.

EGO Power+ 21-inch 56V Cordless Snow Blower features:

Peak Power technology combines the power of any two EGO POWER+ 56V ARC Lithium batteries

Throws snow up to 35 feet

Clears a 8-car driveway with 8 inches of snow on a single charge with the two included 4.0Ah ARC Lithium batteries

High-efficiency brushless motor

21-inch clearing width

Variable auger speed control system adjusts snow throwing distance

Two bright LED headlights for increased visibility for nighttime snow removal

Robust steel construction

Weather-resistant (IPX4)

Quick-fold handle for compact storage

