Apple’s new 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro sees $496 open-box discount to $2,403

Rikka Altland -
AppleBest BuyBest Mac Deals
Save $496 $2,403
M3 MacBook Pro

Best Buy is now offering a rare chance to save on an open-box M3 Pro MacBook Pro. Right now, the 16-inch version with an elevated 36GB of memory clocks in at $2,402.99 shipped for an Open-Box Excellent condition unit. That’s well below the usual $2,899 going rate and an extra $246 under the last sale price we saw to start off the year. If you’ve been waiting for a chance to save on a MacBook with more than 8GB of RAM, Best Buy has your back today with Apple’s latest release and its 36GB of onboard memory. There’s plenty more to like about the new MacBook Pro, and we break that down below the fold.

In order to cash in today’s discount, be sure to find the Open-Box section on the right-hand panel. It’ll show you all of the different conditions, but the condition that matters most is the Open-Box Excellent one. This gives you a “Geek Squad-verified product that looks and works like new, restored to factory settings. Plus, all original parts and accessories.”

Apple is back with its latest MacBook Pros, refreshing the same physical form-factors with improved performance. You’re still looking at a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and P3 wide color gamut support, but this time there’s extra brightness that climbs up to 1,600 nits. Otherwise, there’s still Thunderbolt ports, an 8K HDMI output, and SD card slot – but did we mention all of that comes packed into a slick new Space Black colorway that you can check out in our hands-on look

Then there’s the new M3 Pro chip, which marks the company’s first 3nm chip so far. It has an 11-core CPU, and comes backed by a 14-core GPU with its companion 16-core Neural Engine, all of which combines to offer Apple’s best performance yet from a mobile chip. This model backs that with elevated 36GB of RAM as well as 512GB of onboard storage.

16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro features:

The Apple M3 Pro chip, with a 12-core CPU and 18-core GPU, delivers amazing performance for demanding workflows like manipulating gigapixel panoramas or compiling millions of lines of code. M3 Max, with an up to 16-core CPU and up to 40-core GPU, drives extreme performance for the most advanced workflows like rendering intricate 3D content or developing transformer models with billions of parameters. The 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display features Extreme Dynamic Range, over 1000 nits of brightness for stunning HDR content, up to 600 nits of brightness for SDR content, and pro reference modes for doing your best work on the go.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…
Best Mac Deals

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

GoTrax’s K2 electric dirt bike hits 55 MPH top speeds...
Elevation Lab’s TagVault AirTag Wallet holder is ...
Android game and app deals: Million Onion Hotel, Muse D...
Belkin BoostCharge Pro with Apple Watch fast charger hi...
NVIDIA’s latest Shield TV Pro streamer runs Plex at $...
This North Face Gordon Lyons Full-Zip Vest is now 51% o...
Track your gear with Pebblebee’s magnetic chargin...
No date for Valentine’s Day? Talk with Alexa on t...
Load more...
Show More Comments