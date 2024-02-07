Overwatch teases upcoming Cowboy Bebop collaboration

Blizzard today is taking the wraps off what’s in store for Season 9 of Overwatch 2, but I am skipping right past that to talk about the game’s latest collaboration. Anime tie-ins with Overwatch are nothing new, but the fact that we’re getting a collab with Cowboy Bebop is easily one of the coolest things the company could announce.

Overwatch has been trying to expand past just offering original cosmetics for its in-game heroes. Normally new skins are based around some kind of theme from the universe or just fun ideas like turning playable characters into Omnics, knights in shining armor, or even eldrich horrors. But that hasn’t stopped the team at Blizzard from growing beyond its own inspirations.

We previously saw a collaboration with another hit anime, One Punch Man. That introduced a few exclusive skins like a Saitama version of Doomfist, Genji rocking some Genos vibes, and even Kiriko rocking some Terrible Tornado garb. But now there’s a new collaboration around the corner that will see Overwatch heroes donn the looks of Cowboy Bebop’s bounty hunters.

Check out this brief teaser for the upcoming collaboration:

The reveal of the new collaboration comes after Cowboy Bebop celebrated its 25th anniversay last year. It seems that the fanfare isn’t over quite yet, as Blizzard and Overwatch look to extend the milestone into 2024 with some new skins.

As of now, all we have is the teaser for the upcoming in-game event. There’s no telling Overwatch 2 heroes will be getting the Cowboy Bebop treatment just yet, but I do have some guesses. Cassidy would be a perfect Spike Spiegel, and and Sombra fits with Ed’s hacking prowess far too well. A version of Wrecking Ball where the hamster Hammon was swapped with Ed would be a little too silly, but somehow perfect, and Faye’s signature look could be applied to any number of heroes. Tracer, D.Va, and Widow all come to mind, although the latter would match her scantily clad warddobe better than the others.

What are you hoping for from the upcoming Overwatch 2 and Cowboy Bebop collaboration? Let us know in the comments below.

More on Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2’s Call of the Hunt season shows off battle pass with wild new skins

What’s next with Overwatch 2: Clash, new heroes, and much more transparency

Mauga officially revealed at BlizzCon as new tank launching soon in Overwatch 2

Roadhog’s rework is finally coming to Overwatch 2: Here’s what’s new

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!