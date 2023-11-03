Mauga officially revealed at BlizzCon as new tank launching soon in Overwatch 2

The Overwatch 2 team is taking the stage at BlizzCon 2023 today to reveal the newest hero. Meet Mauga – a new Samoan tank who mixes up gameplay with some massive weaponry, team-boosting abilities, and a cage match-style finisher.

The newest tank hero is being added to Overwatch 2. Meet Mauga, a character based out of Samoa that perfectly follows up the new Control map that just launched last month. He will be the third new tank in Overwatch 2, joining the likes of Ramattra and Junker Queen.

Mauga’s play style looks to be every bit as aggressive as the two other heroes from the same role that have joined the game since launch. A pair of chainguns are his defying feature, which allow players to take aim at their opponents in a way that we haven’t really seen from other tanks in the past. You can fire them in unison or just on their own, with one offering incendiary damage to complement the more traditional damage of his other weapon.

He has a passive ability called Berserker that allows Mauga to get a temporary health boost when he deals critical damage to enemies. There’s also an ability deemed Overrun, which is a new charge mode that notably cannot be canceled out by CC abilities. Cardiac Overdrive powers up yourself and your team with an aura that reduces damage, similarly to how Junker Queen’s Commanding Shout grants temporary health and movement speed to your team.

The real fun with Mauga is in his Ultimate ability deemed Cage Fight. This finisher will throw up a cylindrical fighting ring in the middle of the action in order to trap nearby opponents into the barrier. It blocks enemy healing and damage from the outside, allowing you to take them on yourself thanks to a boost of unlimited ammo.

Mauga will be joining Overwatch 2 with a bit of a different approach compared to previous heroes. While seasoned gamers who played Overwatch 1 in the early days will remember the Public Test Region (PTR) that offered an early look at upcoming heroes, that kind of rollout has faded away from how Blizzard handles updates to the game.

But now that returns, as Overwatch 2 will be having a free to play weekend for Mauga ahead of his official release in the game. Details are still scarce on just when you’ll be able to don the role of the new Samoan tank, but for a week you’ll be able to play the hero in all modes – except for competitive.

This weekend, Mauga will be available in a limited-time trial. This will be part of the live game and will not require a separate installation or download. Mauga will be available to pick as a Tank hero in all modes except for Competitive Play. No Limits will also be available in the Arcade as a great way for everyone to try out Mauga.

Once the weekend ends, Mauga will return for his official release in Season 8 on Tuesday, December 5. You’ll then be able to unlock Mauga immediately when you purchase the Season 8 Premium Battle Pass or unlock Mauga when you reach Tier 45 in the standard Battle Pass. Hurry, because this party animal won’t be around for long. Login and try Mauga now through November 5.

We’ll be updating this coverage through the weekend as more information about Mauga is revealed at BlizzCon 2023.

