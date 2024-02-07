Keep the heat up and costs low with this iHeat Tankless water heater for $167 (Reg. $209)

Amazon is offering the iHeat 120V Tankless Electric Water Heater for $167 shipped. Down from a $209 price tag, it only saw a few discounts over 2023, with the biggest of them dropping costs to $172 at the start of the year. Today’s deal comes in as a 20% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $7 and landing as the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $10 above the all-time low from 2019. This S-series water heater from iHeat Tankless will save you valuable space with its compact design, which makes it small enough to fit under counter installations or even tight closets. Manufactured in complete stainless steel, this water heater boasts an IXP4 waterproof construction with a waterproof interactive pad, and can be used in highly sterile applications such as commercial kitchens, hospitals, clinics, and schools. With its installation into your home or business, iHeat Tankless water heaters promise to save you “up to 60% on your water heating costs.”

If you’re looking for a model that can handle most if not all of your home’s needs, Amazon is also offering a 28% discount on the Ecosmart ECO 36 Electric Tankless Water Heater for $536, down from $750. This 150A water heater has a 6-gallon capacity and is only 3.6 inches x 21 inches x 17 inches, taking up far less space than a standard water heater. Its sleek and compact design features a digital output temperature display, and fits pipes with a 3/4-inch NPT. It requires a 4 x 40A breaker.

And if you still have a standard hot water heater somewhere in your home and just need a boost in its heating capacity, check out our past coverage of the EcoSmart Electric Water Heater Booster, a 240V water heater that is designed to work with a tank to provide a boost in hot water, increasing efficiency and performance by 45%, while also saving you on spatial needs and water heating costs.

iHeat Tankless 120V 29A 3.2KW water heater Features:

iHeat Tankless s series electric tankless water heater is manufactured in complete stainless steel boasting an ixp-4 water proof construction. iHeat Tankless s series can also be used in highly sterile applications like commercial kitchens, hospitals, clinics, and even schools where cleanliness is of the highest importance. Water proof construction allows you to easily and safely control the temperature by using our water proof interactive touch pad.

