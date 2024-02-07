Pre-orders for five of LEGO’s BrickLink Designer Program Series 1 set are now open

The very first round of BrickLink Designer Program LEGO sets are finally here. It’s been years since the Series 1 releases were first locked in, and now you can finally pre-order them. Each of these models have been submitted by LEGO fans themselves, offering a little extra from what a traditional set would. There’s five new models up for pre-order right now, and we break everything down below.

Here are all of the new LEGO Series 1 BrickLink Designer Program sets:

Mountain Fortress by SleeplessNight – $379.99 | 3,995 pieces

| 3,995 pieces Parisian Street by NicolasCarlier – $319.99 | 3,532 pieces

| 3,532 pieces The Old Train Engine Shed by Mind_the_Brick – $229.99 | 2,331 pieces

| 2,331 pieces General Store – Wild West by llucky – $159.99 | 1,906 pieces

| 1,906 pieces The Snack Shack by Skeletuhr – $49.99 | 539 pieces

What is the BrickLink Designer Program?

The BrickLink Designer Program is a more recent take on giving LEGO builders the chance to turn their own creations into sets others can buy. It’s not the exact same thing as LEGO Ideas, which sees kits widely distributed at launch. Instead, all five of the new BrickLink Series 1 sets are going up for pre-order today.

All five of them have already been locked in, all you have to do is place your order! This isn’t about voting for which kit is your favorite, it’s just the chance to actually buy any of the models you see. Each of those five builds above will need to receive over 3,000 pre-orders in order to go into production, with as many as 30,000 of each being produced. There’s a limit to two for per household, too.

Each of the LEGO sets in the BrickLink Designer Program Series 1 are going to be one-off creations. This is a limited release that will see all the models produced in just a single production run. So if there is something you’re eyeing, it’s better lock-in your order sooner than later. From previous releases, we know just how fast some of these can sell out.

When are the Series 1 LEGO sets shipping

BrickLink Designer Program sets are now up for pre-order, but they won’t be shipping until later this year in July. The LEGO Group and BrickLink are estimating about 6 months after the pre-order period ends, and are noting that actual dates and shipping times may vary.

