Nomad’s limited-edition Volta Strike Apple Watch band sees rare discount to $48 (Reg. $60)

Nomad has been on a roll with its limited-edition new Apple Watch bands, and now the company is offering a rare chance to save on one of these unique colors. The Volta Strike band first launched back in November, and now it’s on sale for $48 with code VOLTA20. That’s 20% off the usual $60 price tag and marking the only chance we’ve seen to save on this unique new addition to Nomad’s lineup of vibrant Apple Watch bands. Both 45mm and 41mm models are available, too. We took a hands-on look back at launch, and also detail what to expect below the fold.

Nomad’s collection of Sport Apple Watch bands all arrive with the same premium FKM fluoroelastomer rubber build that is completely waterproof. It has a unique notched design that on top of delivering the company’s signature look, also helps with added ventilation. It also has a pin and tuck closure system similar to official Apple Watch styles. Unique to the Volta Strike edition is a yellow and grey design that gives it a slick two-tone colorway.

If Nomad’s premium offering isn’t quite what you’re looking for, you can also just shop all of our favorite band recommendations. Breaking down the best options out there for any style or budget, there’s an assortment of curated leather bands, metal link straps, fitness-ready solutions, and other accessories for Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

More on the Nomad Volta Strike Apple Watch band:

Designed to give your Apple Watch a modern and athletic look for intense workouts and everyday wear. Sport Band has a lightweight and breathable design constructed from soft FKM rubber for all-day comfort. A low-profile pin-and-tuck mechanism ensures secure closure.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!