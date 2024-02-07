NVIDIA’s latest Shield TV Pro streamer runs Plex at $180, Shield TV Stick lands at $130

Amazon is now offering the NVIDIA Shield Pro Streaming Media Player for $179.99 shipped. This $20 discount from its usual $200 price tag is about as good as it gets, marking the first discount since back in November for Black Friday. It comes within $10 of the all-time low, and is the third-best price to date. We break down everything you need to know about this home theater upgrade below, but the big selling point is that this can run Plex all on its own – no additional NAS or always-on server required.

NVIDIA’s Shield Android TV Pro arrives as one of the more high-end streaming media players on the market with plenty of notable features. First and foremost is onboard Plex support with hardware transcoding, allowing you to create a server just by plugging in a USB hard drive or connecting to a NAS. Of course, there’s access to all of the usual streaming services on top of 4K HDR playback, Alexa support, and more. A recent update also rolled out that brings low-latency playback, night listening, and more to the Android 11 experience.

Also on sale today, Amazon is currently offering the NVIDIA Shield TV Stick for $129.99. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at yet another rare chance to save as the lead deal, with today’s offer saving you $20. It comes within $5 of the Black Friday price, too. While not as capable as the Pro model above, the Stick version of NVIDIA Shield packs much of the same Android TV features with 4K HDR playback, too.

NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro features:

NVIDIA Shield TV Pro is the ultimate streaming media player for the modern living room—packed with features to make even the most demanding users proud. Level up to SHIELD TV Pro for more storage space, two USB 3.0 ports for expandability, Plex Media Server, SmartThings hub-ready, AAA Android gaming, Twitch broadcasting, and 3 GB RAM. SHIELD’s versatility and speed set it apart. It’s a streamer, game console, DVR, media server, and smart home hub with voice assistants.

