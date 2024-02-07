These eBooks from TradePub are free for 9to5Toys readers for a limited time only

TradePub has teamed up with 9to5Toys to offer our readers free eBooks for a limited time. To access the eBook or eBooks of your choice, simply sign up using your email, and then you will be given the ability to download each eBook directly to your desktop. Today’s roundup includes a book on coding, Linux commands, a how-to on building and leading effective teams, and a self-improvement eBook designed to help you harness positive behavior. Keep reading below to learn more.

Web Coding & Development All-in-One For Dummies by Paul McFedries, 2nd Edition ($27.00 Value)

Free until February 21, this eBook will help you to earn the skills that let you turn lines of code into websites and apps.

Web Coding & Development All-in-One For Dummies is a one-stop resource for would-be developers who need guidance on the languages and steps used to build websites and applications. Learn the coding ropes and expand your existing skillset with this easy-to-understand guide. In these complete mini-books, you’ll walk through the basics of web development, structuring a page, building and processing web forms, and beyond. Learn how to build a website or create your very own app with the advice of web coding and development experts. This edition expands JavaScript and CSS coverage while providing new content on server-side coding and the development stack.

Essential Linux Commands by Paul Olushile ($39.99 Value)

Essential Linux Commands is also free through February 21 and will help you to gain mastery of the skill required to maintain systems efficiently.

This makes Linux command-line mastery an essential skill to demonstrate your ability to efficiently manage and maintain systems efficiently. Essential Linux Commands addresses a diverse range of topics, including package management, file manipulation, networking strategies, system monitoring, and diagnostic tools. Each command is intricately explained to eliminate any ambiguity, ensuring ease of implementation in real-world scenarios. This book explains how to use SELinux to maintain security, run Linux machines on AWS Cloud, and transfer and download files to remote systems. With the help of practical examples and use cases, you’ll not only gain a thorough understanding of a command’s syntax but also grasp its functional breadth and limitations. The book also explores commands frequently used by system administrators to check network card statistics and firewall rules.

Lead Smart: How to Build and Lead Highly Productive Teams by Dermot Crowley ($11.00 Value)

This eBook is perfect for those who find themselves too busy to learn how to build and lead their own highly productive teams. Available through February 20.

With Lead Smart, you’ll learn how to make productivity your central priority, so you can maximise your own time as well as that of your people. To be an effective leader, you need to protect your time to think, to plan, to make good decisions and to provide clear direction. You need to be responsive and available, so you can empower your team to act in line with your organisation’s goals. And you need time to coach and mentor your people, leveraging their skills, capacity and productivity.

Coach Yourself!: Increase Awareness, Change Behavior, and Thrive by Antonia Bowring ($16.00 Value)

Available through February 20, this eBook will empower you to become the best version of yourself you can be.

Coach Yourself! is a guide for people who are committed to increasing their awareness about behaviors that aren’t serving them at work or in the rest of their lives, and then taking the necessary actions to move forward. If you’re ready to explore changing habits and behaviors to improve how you show up in work and life, this book is for you. With practical and accessible frameworks exploring the power of performance coaching, Top NYC Executive Coach Antonia Bowring teaches readers to use her performance coaching formula: increased awareness + changed behavior = flourishing individual and thriving work performance.

More on eBooks:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!