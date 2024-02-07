Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer with magnetic charger hits new $49 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer for $49 shipped. This model debuted at $129, but now more typically sells in the $80 range at Amazon. Today’s deal knocks another $31 off that total to deliver the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon. This might not be the new V2 model that is currently selling for just shy of $100, but it delivers a very similar experience with a slightly lower 150-foot Bluetooth range, compared to the 165 feet on the newer variant. Head below for more.

The Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer is easily one of the most elegant options out there, in my opinion. Combining a leave-in food-grade steel probe with wireless connectivity, real-time doneness and flip notifications, and a magnetic charging dock, you can now score all of this at a new Amazon all-time low. It features a 150-foot Bluetooth range and delivers real-time prompts to your smartphone that “tell you when to flip your food, adjust the heat, and how long to let it rest” so you can enjoy your company and not hover over the grill or oven the whole time to get the perfect medium-rare or ensure the chicken is cooked properly.

If you’re not impressed with he higher-end feature set here, just go score this ThermoPro TP15H Waterproof Instant Read Food Thermometer for $13 Prime shipped instead. There’s no smart connectivity or a leave-in probe, but it will help the cause for a fraction of the price.

Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer features:

Bluetooth connected: Control your cooking from up to 150 feet away with the free Yummly app on your smartphone or tablet.

Completely wireless: The Yummly Smart Thermometer monitors temperature throughout cooking — no strings (or wires) attached.

Built-in timers and alerts: Go ahead and multitask. We’ll tell you when to flip your food, adjust the heat, and how long to let it rest.

Assisted cooking programs: Preset programs for meat, fish, and poultry eliminate guesswork for food done right. Tap what you’re cooking, choose how well you’d like it done, and we’ll let you know when your food is ready.

Leave-in thermometer: Stainless steel probe continually monitors your food to help you grill, roast, and pan-fry with ease.

