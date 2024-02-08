adidas Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Slip-On Shoes now 54% off, coming in at $32 (Reg. $70)

As a part of its Early President’s Day Sale, adidas is now offering its Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Slip-On Shoes for more than half off, with a current price tag of $32 – be sure to apply the code February at checkout. Available in four neutral colorways, these shoes can be slipped on when you’re in a hurry and are easily styled with joggers or jeans. Furthermore, the Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Slip-Ons are made in part of recycled materials, so you can feel good about what you’re wearing. Standard shipping rates apply. Head below to learn more about adidas Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Slip-On Shoes.

The Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Slip-Ons are a staple to have in your wardrobe as we prepare to approach spring. The slip-ons feature a regular fit, pull-on construction, and an OrthoLite sockliner. Additionally, they have adidas’ signature Cloudfoam on the midsole, which gives you a plush, comfortable feel when you’re on your feet, keeping them ventilated. The best thing about these shoes is the ease with which you can wear them – no need to tie or untie laces as you head out for a night on the town. Check out more deals from adidas’ Early President’s Day Sale here, and be sure to head over to our Fashion Hub to stay up-to-date on the latest fashion deals.

More on adidas Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Slip-On Shoes

Subtle pops of color and striking elastic webbed laces step up the style of these adidas trainers. They pair well with classic t-shirts, and the dappled effect will also look good with your favorite wool sweater. A lightweight upper is set on a pillowy Cloudfoam midsole.

