adidas Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Slip-On Shoes now 54% off, coming in at $32 (Reg. $70)

Laura Rosenberg -
FashionAdidas
$32

As a part of its Early President’s Day Sale, adidas is now offering its Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Slip-On Shoes for more than half off, with a current price tag of $32be sure to apply the code February at checkout. Available in four neutral colorways, these shoes can be slipped on when you’re in a hurry and are easily styled with joggers or jeans. Furthermore, the Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Slip-Ons are made in part of recycled materials, so you can feel good about what you’re wearing. Standard shipping rates apply. Head below to learn more about adidas Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Slip-On Shoes.

The Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Slip-Ons are a staple to have in your wardrobe as we prepare to approach spring. The slip-ons feature a regular fit, pull-on construction, and an OrthoLite sockliner. Additionally, they have adidas’ signature Cloudfoam on the midsole, which gives you a plush, comfortable feel when you’re on your feet, keeping them ventilated. The best thing about these shoes is the ease with which you can wear them – no need to tie or untie laces as you head out for a night on the town. Check out more deals from adidas’ Early President’s Day Sale here, and be sure to head over to our Fashion Hub to stay up-to-date on the latest fashion deals.

More on adidas Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Slip-On Shoes

Subtle pops of color and striking elastic webbed laces step up the style of these adidas trainers. They pair well with classic t-shirts, and the dappled effect will also look good with your favorite wool sweater. A lightweight upper is set on a pillowy Cloudfoam midsole.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Adidas

About the Author

Laura Rosenberg

Laura is a dedicated gym-goer, a sucker for anything with sugar, and a fan of all four Michigan seasons. She has also written articles for 9to5Mac and Electrek.
prAna takes 60% off all sale items + free shipping incl...
Ninja’s Foodi Smoothie Blender and Extractor with...
Brighten your smile at up to 44% off with Colgate teeth...
Greenworks 1,900 PSI electric pressure washer with dete...
Jackery’s Explorer 100 Plus miniature power stati...
Belkin’s new BoostCharge Hybrid features a 5,000m...
Huge 50% price drops hit all of Totallee’s ultra-...
9to5Toys Daily: February 8, 2024 – M3 iMac hits $1,19...
Load more...
Show More Comments